Video shows thieves stealing $150,000 of cars at Morganton Honda dealership

New video shows thieves in Morganton breaking into a car dealership, stealing three cars valued at more than $150,000.

The break-in occurred Monday morning and happened in a matter of minutes. Video shows someone with a crowbar smashing the glass doors of the dealership and breaking into offices and stealing keys. Public safety officers arrived with guns drawn shortly after the theft.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with investigators who said they are looking at video to see if Monday’s incident is connected to other break ins in the area.

VIDEO: Thieves quickly steal BMWs, Maserati from east Charlotte dealership

Similar incidents have occurred in Cornelius, Mooresville and Charlotte in March. A group of thieves were accused of targeting an east Charlotte dealership and stealing multiple luxury cars.

In Cornelius, suspects drove out of the showroom with three BMWs and a Maserati -- all worth more than $310,000.

Garrett Feduke with the dealership believes the men were dropped off before the break-in.

(WATCH BELOW: New video shows thieves stealing luxury cars from Cornelius dealership)