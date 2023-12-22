Video shows tile removal tool, not Israeli method to destroy Hamas tunnels | Fact check

The claim: Video shows device used by Israeli soldiers to 'bury terrorists in their tunnels'

A Dec. 12 post (direct link, archive link) on X, formerly Twitter, shows a spinning device being lowered down a chimney.

"Another method by the IDF to bury terrorists in their tunnels,' read the video's caption.

The post was reposted more than 3,000 times in nine days. Similar posts were shared on Facebook.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The video predates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. It shows a tool used to remove old tiles inside chimneys.

Video posted online before Israel-Hamas war

The Israeli military said it destroyed a "vast network of tunnels" beneath Gaza that included command and control positions, meeting rooms and hideout apartments for leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, USA TODAY reported in December.

Hamas has used the tunnels to transport supplies and carry out attacks, including the Oct. 7 surprise attack that brought about the current conflict.

Israel uncover large Hamas tunnel in Gaza

The video, though, is not related to the latest war between Israel and Hamas. It appeared in several places online before the conflict began in early October. The video was posted on X and Reddit in August with captions that say it shows a tool used to remove old tile from inside chimneys. It was also posted on YouTube and TikTok in September with the caption, "Interesting device that gets used to remove old tile layers from chimneys."

A description of a similar tool sold by Rockford Chimney Supply, an internet-based chimney supply company, says it "spins and effectively breaks up clay flue tiles so they can be removed."

Fact check: Chaotic bulldozer video is from Egypt in 2013, not Kamal Adwan hospital

"Many homeowners find that their chimney flue is too small to fit down the appropriate size stainless steel chimney liner," the company's website says. "In order to make room for the new efficient liner, breaking the clay flue tiles often resolves the issue."

While the video has nothing to do with the conflict, the Israeli military has been taking steps to destroy Hamas' network of tunnels, including by flooding them with seawater, The Wall Street Journal reported in December.

The social media user who shared the post could not be reached.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaperhere.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows tool used to remove old tile from chimneys | Fact check