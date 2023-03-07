New video shows troopers arrest suspect after multi-state police chase ends in Miami Twp.

Newly released cruiser and body camera video is showing what led to the arrest of a man accused of leading police on a chase from Kentucky to the Miami Valley.

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released nearly 15 minutes worth of video from the incident that happened March 1. It starts with dash camera video of the chase up I-75. Video shows the troopers and suspect weave in and out of traffic.

“He crashed,” the trooper can be heard saying.

OSHP previously said the suspect, 29-year-old Edward Adams, crashed into two semi-trailers and a guardrail on I-75 northbound near State Route 725.

Troopers said Adams ran from his car after the crash.

Body camera video shows law enforcement trek through wood areas trying to find Adams. With the assistance of a K9, they are able to find Adams by a creek.

“Stand up! Stand up!,” troopers ordered.

Adams said he was trying to stand, but he had been injured. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, troopers said.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) were chasing a car that belonged to Adams, who had multiple felonies and allegedly fake plates throughout the state of Kentucky when he entered Ohio. KSP chased him until they lost sight of him in the area of the OH-275 loop near Cincinnati.

Adams was taken into custody. He remains booked in the Warren County Jail on various charges, including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.