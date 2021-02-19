New video shows two California officers attempt to apprehend man for alleged jaywalking before shooting him
After confronting the man over alleged jaywalking, police accused the man of attempting to grab an officer's gun, leading to the shooting.
After confronting the man over alleged jaywalking, police accused the man of attempting to grab an officer's gun, leading to the shooting.
Orange County sheriff's deputies debated whether to stop a homeless man with mental health issues for jaywalking last year before shooting and killing him during a struggle, according to newly released video footage. The Sept. 23 death of 42-year-old Kurt Reinhold, who was Black, touched off protests and a lawsuit alleging that his race played a role in the confrontation. The Orange County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a “critical incident” briefing video that included footage from a patrol car camera and a motel security camera along with previously released video from a witness's cellphone.
Her family reported her missing in June 2020.
Sheriffs in Orange County, California are releasing multiple videos of a September incident where a Black man was shot and killed after being questioned about jaywalking. Law enforcement says he was reaching for an officer's gun. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Allies have decided to protest against the whites who hung a Ku Klux Klan banner in their window. According to Deadline Detroit, JeDonna Matthews Dinges looked through her side window Tuesday in Grosse Point Park and faced a Ku Klux Klan flag hanging in her neighbor’s side window. Dinges, a Black woman, said she was shocked and upset by the sight of the flag.
Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz dated a 31-year-old woman. She’d previously dated another cop, Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Ramos.
Police assist Texas senator as he flees the state despite growing death toll and millions of residents remaining without power
A 25-year-old man who robbed Asian-owned businesses and shot three women in Metro Atlanta has been sentenced to five life terms on Wednesday. Dravion Sanchez Ware was convicted in 2019 for a series of violent robberies in 2017 where he pistol-whipped his victims, injuring one man that required hospitalization, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said, according to Patch. A federal jury convicted an Atlanta man of a 2017 string of violent robberies “targeting Asian owned-and-operated businesses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Dravion Sanchez Ware, 23, participated in at least nine armed... https://t.co/u7iKma9V21 — DeKalb County News (@DeKalbNewsNow) August 12, 2019 In addition to the assault, Ware also reportedly shot three women, one of whom was shot point-blank in the back while lying face down on the ground during a robbery, Fox Atlanta reported.
The first-term lawmaker didn't think a new rule about vaccinations in Vatican City sounded legal, even though Vatican City is an independent state.
During the GameStop hearing, Rep. Casten called Robinhood's unmanned helpline that returns an automated message before hanging up.
Your furry friend can travel in style with their own bed and designated eating space. The trailer has water and air filters to keep humans safe too.
Bangladesh have allowed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to skip a Test and one-day international series against Sri Lanka to play in the big-bucks Indian Premier League, their cricket board said Friday.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutPrisoners are defecating in paper bags and overflowing toilets, there aren’t enough extra blankets to go around, and mess hall kitchens are churning out half-rations of unidentifiable cold food.As a once-in-a-generation snowstorm walloped the Lone Star State this week and led to widespread power outages, prisoners and corrections officers agree: already-dire conditions inside Texas prisons somehow got even worse.This story was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletter here.Officials said 33 prisons lost power and 20 had water shortages after the state’s electrical grid failed for several days during single-digit temperatures. Though the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said generators kept electricity on, staff, prisoners, and their families reported frigid—and increasingly horrific—conditions around the system.“The heaters aren’t working, there’s no showers, everybody’s locked in the cell,” said one prisoner, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. Between buildings, he added, “They’re dumping table salt on the ice to thaw it out, trying to make the walkways passable.”An agency spokesman did not respond to questions about prisoner complaints.This Teen COVID Patient Saw the Looming Crisis. Why Didn’t Texas Leaders?The state’s prison system was in bad shape long before the storm began. One prison had fallen into such disrepair that last year the state closed it instead of shelling out $30 million to fix it. Hundreds of other buildings don’t have basic safety features like fire alarm systems or functional locks.COVID-19 has made things worse. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 40 staff and 187 prisoners have died, and a quarter of all prisoners have tested positive for the virus. The agency has been struggling with an unprecedented staffing shortage, weeks-long lockdowns, and continuing complaints about moldy and meager bagged meals.Then came the deep freeze. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout As blackouts swept the state and left more than four million Texans in the dark, dozens of prisons began losing power as well. A corrections officer at one unit said that backup generators didn’t go on as planned. Even when they did, aging or shoddy ductwork left some cells so cold the men shivered while wearing all of the clothing they owned.Unlike people in the free world, prisoners have almost no options to stay warm if there isn’t heat. They can’t go to cars, hotels, or warming centers; they can’t huddle together; and they can’t necessarily get more blankets or layers. Even though the prison system’s spokesman said staff distributed extra blankets and jackets to everyone, current and former staff at several units said that wasn’t possible because there weren’t enough to go around.“It’s been so cold for so long that my fingertips are cracking and bleeding,” one man imprisoned near Houston said Thursday. He asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, as he was communicating through a contraband cell phone at a time when regular phone lines were down or inaccessible to many prisoners.As the weather worsened, fewer corrections officers showed up to work, exacerbating the understaffing and making it harder for workers to take care of the men and women behind bars.One officer, who asked not to be named for fear he would be fired, complained that only one person turned up for work during a day shift at the Marlin Unit, which forced others to stay and cover the facility’s basic security needs.Across the state, officers were sometimes forced to work 16 or more hours and threatened with write-ups if they didn’t come in, said Jeff Ormsby, a union leader. “They’re being held hostage basically and told they’d be fired if they go home,” he said. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout “This is the reason you’re 5,500 officers short. It’s not the pay, it’s not the benefits, it’s the way you treat your staff.”The agency says its emergency plans sometimes mean workers have to stay on site during crisis events, but that they’re always paid for that time.“It is emergency policy,” said Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the prison system. “The same thing happens during hurricanes.”‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming TexansAnd—just as during hurricanes—as more staff called out or couldn’t make it to work, conditions behind bars declined. One officer said staff at her unit weren’t able to pass out medication for more than a day, and several staff members and prisoners said the food had become largely inedible and sometimes unidentifiable.“They’ve been eating pancakes for two days,” said Kirsten Ricketts, a 51-year-old from East Texas whose husband is in prison at the Polunsky Unit northeast of Houston. “Today was a pancake and a piece of baloney and a piece of cornbread for dinner.”At other units, prisoners with contraband phones sent pictures of their increasingly pitiful meals, including one that was nothing but a small piece of cornbread, a half a piece of cheese, a handful of raisins and a hot dog with no bun or ketchup. The quality (or lack thereof) of the bagged meals served during lockdowns has been a persistent problem, and one that the pandemic—and now the blackout and snow storm—has just exacerbated.“The short staffing and the element of surprise and then the quality of the labor is this giant crap sandwich that I get to enjoy every morning for breakfast and every afternoon for lunch,” one man said before sending pictures of the single square pancake he got for breakfast. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout To make matters worse, more than a dozen prisons lost some or all of their access to water. At Polunsky—the maximum-security unit that houses death row—some prisoners told their families they’d gathered snow into buckets so that they could flush dorm toilets. Others started going to the bathroom inside paper bags.“They’re trying to distribute bottled water but they don’t have enough to go around, they can’t flush the toilets or take showers,” said Jenny Allen, who has two relatives at Polunsky. “The toilets are overflowing with waste. The inmates are starting to fight, there’s a whole lot of tension—because they don’t have water.”Advocates for prisoners say these problems have been years in the making.“The Texas prison system is in that category of infrastructure that the Legislature doesn’t give a flip about,” said Jennifer Erschabek, director of the nonprofit Texas Inmate Families Association. “It’s just punishing these people on all sides: COVID, heat, cold, food, understaffing, broken prisons.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
His creation became popularized as the Dune Buggy and brought off-road joy to thousands
The next-generation Honda HR-V has been revealed, and in many ways it's a major departure from the old model. The shape of the HR-V (shown here as the Japanese-market Vezel) is much more coupelike with the forward leaning rear hatch. Inside, the interior looks like what has been previewed for the 2022 Honda Civic.
Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump left the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
The NBA had done a lot of things right during the pandemic. For absolutely no justifiable reason other than boosting its bottom line, the NBA is going through with dubious plans to stage a made-for-TV All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. The NBA is trying to sell this as some sort of altruistic pursuit, joining the players' union in pledging to donate more than $2.5 million to support historically black colleges and universities, as well as communities impacted by COVID-19.
The 2021 NBA All-Star game is set for March 7 in Atlanta. Here are the details from tipoff time to game format and player draft to the dunk contest.
Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard NixonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates, particularly as it became clear that official health pages, emergency safety warnings and welfare networks had all been scrubbed from the site along with news."Facebook was wrong, Facebook's actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a televised news conference.Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend about looming laws that will force both Facebook and search engine giant Google to pay local publishers for content.The two men had a subsequent conversation on Thursday morning which was "constructive," Frydenberg said, adding they discussed what he called "differing interpretations" about how the new Media Bargaining Code would work.
A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.