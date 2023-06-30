Video shows Ukraine shooting down an Su-25 war plane from miles away with a shoulder-mounted missile, officials say

A video posted by the Ukrainian military shows soldiers using a shoulder-mounted missile launched to shoot down a Russian Su-25 on June 28, 2023. Ukrainian military/Telegram

A Ukrainian military video showed a soldier shooting down a Russian SU-25 jet.

Su-25s are used to provide air support to Russian troops on the ground.

Reports says Russia has lost a high number of the jets.

A Ukrainian military video shows a soldier seeming to take out a Russian Su-25 jet using an shoulder-held missile launcher from a great distance.

In a video posted on Telegram by the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, a soldier is seen firing a rocket across flat landscape, and there is a distant explosion as the jet is hit.

On seeing the missile connect the soldier who fired it is starts pointing, yelling, and swearing in jubilation.

"Today soldiers from the anti-aircraft missile division of the Edelweiss 10th Mountain Assault Brigade deployed an Igla anti-aircraft missile system to shoot down a Russian Su-25 [jet]," the unit said in a post, reported Ukrainska Pravda.

It is unclear where the video was filmed.

The Su-25 is a Soviet era jet, designed to fly low and provide support to Russian troops on the ground. But this makes them vulnerable to strikes from anti-aircraft missiles fired by ground troops using shoulder-held launchers, reported The Economist.

The Igla is a Russian-made anti-air weapon which Ukraine is using alongside donations from Western countries.

According to Oryx, a Dutch website that tracks equipment losses in the Ukraine war, Russia has lost 29 SU-25s in the planes in the war so far, the most of any type of plane.

Wednesday's downing of the Su-25 came weeks after Ukraine's last announcement that it'd shot down one of the planes, though again it didn't specify where, reported the Kyiv Post.

Ukraine has in recent weeks launched a counteroffensive aimed at driving Russian forces back from territory they occupy in east and south Ukraine.

