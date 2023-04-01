A video shows Ukrainian marines destroying a column of Russian tanks with US-made Javelin missiles

26
Alia Shoaib
·2 min read
A Russian vehicle on fire after being struck by a Javelin missile.
A Russian armored vehicle on fire after being struck by a Javelin missile.Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade

  • A video appears to show Ukrainian marines firing at Russian tanks with US-made Javelin missiles.

  • The video shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle.

  • Both the US and NATO have sent Javelins to Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

A video appears to show Ukrainian marines striking multiple vehicles in a Russian armored column using US-made Javelins, according to the brigade.

The video, shared on social media by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, intersperses drone footage of the strikes with clips of Ukrainian soldiers firing the portable anti-tank systems.

 

As the weapons strike, tanks and other armored vehicles explode and catch fire. One tank is seen returning fire before it is struck and immobilized, smoke billowing from it. At one point in the video, three desperate Russian soldiers can be seen jumping out of a burning vehicle and running away from it.

Near the end of the video, one of the blazing vehicles blows up, causing a massive explosion.

It is not clear when the video was filmed. A Facebook post by the brigade said it was filmed in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

A geolocation account on Twitter said that the video was filmed in the village of Vodyane.

Both the US and NATO have sent Javelins, along with other anti-tank weapons, to Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

The US has supplied 8,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, according to a Forbes report in December 2022.

Ukraine has successfully used the weapons to strike Russian armor and vehicles, and some experts have estimated that Russia has likely lost more than half of its operational tanks in Ukraine.

Nearly 10,000 Russian vehicles and other equipment have been documented to have been destroyed, damaged, or captured, according to Oryx, an open-source intelligence analysis platform.

Read the original article on Business Insider

