Video shows Ukrainian soldiers in intense house-to-house fighting in Bakhmut as Russia's invasion approaches one-year mark

10
Isobel van Hagen
·2 min read
Ukrainian snipers hold weapons at their positions, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine February 17, 2023.
Ukrainian snipers hold weapons at their positions, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on February 17, 2023.Yevhen Titov/REUTERS

  • Footage released by Ukrainian forces shows intense scenes of border guards firing at Russians.

  • There has been heavy fighting in the city recently, ahead of the war's first anniversary.

  • On Saturday, the US determined that Russia had committed crimes against humanity.

Footage released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian border guards firing at Russians in house-to-house battles in the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

The footage appears to show Ukraine fighters shooting out of windows in houses or other buildings destroyed by the war. In the video released last Tuesday on Facebook, the Border Guard Service said four Russian "occupiers" were killed, and five were wounded.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group, said the Russian fighters in the area would "storm house by house, square meter by square meter."

There has been heavy fighting in Bakhmut for the past week as Russian troops aim to take the city that has "acquired emblematic importance to both sides," according to Al Jazeera.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to capture Bahkmut by the war's one-year mark on February 24, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, an unverified video circulating on social media showed close-quarter trench fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers firing machine guns, RPGs, and throwing grenades, as fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country draws near.

Ukrainian forces have held off shelling of 20 settlements near Bakhmut as of Friday, General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister urged any civilians still living in Bakhmut to leave as Ukrainian soldiers clash with Russians encroaching on the small city.

"If you are rational, law-abiding, and patriotic citizens, you should leave the city immediately," Iryna Vereshchuk said in a message on Telegram.

World leaders met in Munich, Germany, on Saturday to assess the war that has been marked by thousands of civilian casualties over the past year.

"Give us more military equipment, more weapons, and we will deal with the Russian occupier, we will destroy them," a serviceman in Bakhmut named Dmytro said to the conference, Reuters reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the US had determined that Russia had committed crimes against humanity.

Russian forces are responsible for a "widespread and systematic attack" against Ukrainian civilians, she said, including execution-style killings, rape, and torture.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian troops holding Bakhmut line demand weapons as world powers meet

    NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine/MUNICH (Reuters) -Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded for more weapons from the outside world as senior Western leaders met in Munich on Friday to assess the year-long war shaking Europe. "Give us more military equipment, more weapons, and we will deal with the Russian occupier, we will destroy them," said Dmytro, a serviceman standing in the snow near Bakhmut, echoing a plea by his president to the Munich conference. Nearly one year into the invasion, President Vladimir Putin's troops are intensifying assaults in the east.

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • Here's what happens to the thousands of weapons the US military seizes from smugglers and gunrunners

    Western militaries are regularly intercepting small boats trying to transfer guns, ammunition, and explosives illegally from Iran to Yemen.

  • Sean Penn Says Gift Of Oscar To Ukraine’s President Zelensky Was “Inspired By Shame Towards Motion Picture Academy”

    Sean Penn has reiterated his offer to have one of his Oscars melted down by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky – saying his gift to the battling leader was inspired by his “continuing shame towards the Motion Picture Academy.” Penn debuted his documentary Superpower, detailing Zelensky’s leadership and Ukrainians’ courage following Russian invasion, at the Berlin […]

  • Poland’s Duda says when Ukraine can expect tanks from Poland

    Poland will be able to deliver to Ukraine 14 Leopard 2 tanks and 60 other tanks, including Poland’s own PT-91, a Soviet T-72 upgrade, within one to two months, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency on Feb. 17.

  • Five shell hits reported in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, causing electricity supply problems

    The authorities of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation reported five shell impacts in the border areas, in particular, one hit was recorded near the village of Gornal, in the oblast’s Sudzha District, local governor, Roman Starovoit, reported on Telegram on Feb. 18.

  • Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day — General Staff

    Russia has lost about 142,270 of its soldiers since starting its full-scale war in Ukraine, with 1,010 of them being killed by Ukrainian forces in the last day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Feb. 18

  • How Ukraine uses high-tech anti-drone guns to down Russian drones and recover intelligence from them

    Anti-drone guns are in high demand by Ukrainian and Russian forces as each side looks for technological advantage, an expert told Insider.

  • Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Russia

    A fire broke out at a chemical plant in the Russian city of Ufa on the evening of 17 February. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: The fire broke out at the chemical plant owned by the Krezol company.

  • The war in Ukraine hasn't left Europe freezing in the dark, but it has caused energy crises in unexpected places

    People protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, over daily power cuts, July 27, 2022. Sony Ramany/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThrough a year of war in Ukraine, the U.S. and most European nations have worked to help counter Russia, in supporting Ukraine both with armaments and in world energy markets. Russia was Europe’s main energy supplier when it invaded Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin threatened to leave Europeans to freeze “like a wolf’s tail” – a reference to a famous Russian fairy tale – if they i

  • Iran International moves shows to Washington, citing threats

    A Farsi-language satellite news channel based in London long critical of Iran's theocractic government said Saturday it had moved its broadcasts to Washington “to protect the safety of its journalists” after being targeted by Tehran. The targeting of Iran International comes as Tehran also has long harassed members of the BBC's Persian service for their work reporting on the country. Iran International described making the decision after London’s Metropolitan Police told it “about the existence of serious and immediate threats to the safety of Iranian journalists" working there.

  • "Big" Russian offensive advances "metres, not kilometres" UK Defence Minister

    Despite the fear that Russia might start a powerful attack on the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine there are no signs of a big concentration of the Russian forces like on 24 February 2022. Source: Financial Times newspaper citing a statement by Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary, made on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Details: Wallace stated that for now, Russia's biggest achievement is a series of attempted attacks along the frontline reinforced by the particip

  • Taiwan says crashed balloon was used for weather monitoring

    A balloon that came down on a remote Taiwanese-held islet close to China's coast was used for weather monitoring and had no audio-visual recording equipment on board, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Saturday after analysing the remains. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of increased harassment by Beijing's armed forces over the past three years, including fighter jets flying near the island and drones buzzing close to offshore islets. Taiwan said on Thursday that its forces on Dongyin island, part of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago off the coast of the Chinese city of Fuzhou, had found the remains of a balloon after observing an object falling from the sky.

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • 'Celebrity' owl escapes from NYC zoo, amazes officials by catching prey on its own, surviving in Central Park

    An owl that escaped from a New York City zoo has become a local celebrity in Central Park and has been seen catching prey on its own and maneuvering freely around the park.

  • VP Kamala Harris says Russia has committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

    Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. has officially declared that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

  • Alison Brie says it's not 'weird' that husband Dave Franco directs her sex scenes

    Alison Brie told Jezebel that her and Dave Franco's "first priority is always the movie" during an interview published Friday.

  • White House: Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine

    The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday. The United States estimates that 90% of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.

  • Why is South Africa's navy joining exercises with Russia and China?

    Opposition parties and the US criticise the 10-day naval drills during the conflict in Ukraine.

  • The S&P 500's 2023 gain is set to be wiped out in a matter of weeks as the Fed's inflation fight remains 'very much unaccomplished,' says Bank of America

    The S&P 500 is likely to drop to 3,800 by March 8 as still-hot inflation and strength among US consumers keeps the Fed in tightening mode, says BofA.