New video shows US forces getting hammered by a barrage of Iranian missiles after Trump had a top general killed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Pickrell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
al Asad
US soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq, on January 13, 2020. John Davison/Reuters

  • The US military released new footage of the Jan. 8, 2020 Iranian missile attack on US troops.

  • The video footage was shot by a drone and shows the missiles hammering Al Asad Air Base.

  • The US service members who were on the ground thought they were going to die.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The US has released previously-unseen video footage of the Iranian missile attack on US and Coalition forces in Iraq last year.

A drone recorded the attack as a barrage of Iranian short-range ballistic missiles carrying 1,000- to 2,000-pound munitions rained down on Al Asad Air Base on Jan. 8, 2020.

The never-before-seen video footage of the attack was obtained and released by 60 Minutes on Sunday.

US Central Command then released a longer, more detailed video on Monday.

Just days into 2020, President Donald Trump ordered the US military to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military officer and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander the Pentagon said was responsible for "the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more."

The Iranian general, who Trump called "the number one terrorist anywhere in the world," was killed in an airstrike outside Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020. The airstrike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander. The Iran-backed militia group has carried out deadly attacks on US military and civilian personnel in Iraq.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated on Jan. 8, launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US and Coalition forces at Al Asad Air Base and Irbil.

U.S. soldiers stand at the spot hit by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq.
U.S. soldiers stand at the spot hit by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq. AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra

US troops who were on the ground thought they were going to die, harrowing testimonies from service members there revealed.

After receiving intelligence that an Iranian attack was imminent, Lt. Col. Staci Coleman, commander of the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron at Al Asad Air Base, had to decide which service members would evacuate and who would stay behind to defend the base.

"I was deciding who would live and would die," Coleman recalled in her written testimony on the event.

"I honestly thought anyone remaining behind would perish," she said. "I didn't believe anyone would survive a ballistic missile attack and it made me feel sick and helpless."

Maj. Alan Johnson, who was at Al Asad, told 60 Minutes that he received an intelligence assessment that Iran's "intention is to level the base and we may not survive."

Fearing the worst, he recorded a video for his family. In the heartbreaking video, he tearfully told his 6-year-old son: "Just know in your heart that I love you. Bye buddy."

No US troops were killed in the Iranian missile attack, but more than one hundred service members suffered traumatic brain injuries, combat wounds that Trump controversially asserted were "not very serious." A total of 29 troops who were wounded during the attack received Purple Hearts.

Damage to the military bases hosting US troops, specifically Al Asad Air Base, was severe in places. That no one was killed in the ballistic attack was a miracle.

Damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture taken January 8, 2020
Damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture taken January 8, 2020 Planet/Handout via REUTERS

"These things have bursting radiuses of 50 to 100 feet, and that's just the shrapnel in the actual blast," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said of the Iranian missiles. He characterized the Iranian ballistic missiles fired at US troops as "very, very significant, serious weapons."

The situation de-escalated in the aftermath of the attack, but tensions between the US and Iran have persisted.

The new Biden administration ordered an airstrike on facilities used by Iran-backed militias in Syria last week after a series of rocket attacks, including one that killed a Coalition contractor and wounded a US service member.

Casualties were kept to a minimum, and so far things have not escalated further.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kodak Black Responds to People Saying He’s Actually a Clone

    The Florida rapper left prison with a new look in mid-January, but that doesn't mean he's okay with people continuing to call him an imposter.

  • White House: Biden not considering sharing Covid vaccine with Mexico

    “The president has made clear that he is focused on ensuring that vaccines are accessible to every American,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • Inside the attack that almost sent the U.S. to war with Iran

    David Martin speaks with troops who were there as an Iranian ballistic missile attack rained down on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, part of six days that saw the U.S. and Iran go to the brink of war.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Construction on the First-Ever Space Hotel Will Begin in 2025

    The intergalactic inn will feature restaurants, movie theaters, and enough rooms for over 400 guests.

  • How Green Berets prepared to carry 'backpack nukes' on top-secret one-way missions during the Cold War

    "The instructors had told us we had about 30 minutes to clear the blast radius ... We never really believed that," a retired Green Beret told Insider.

  • Karl Anthony-Towns surprises Jordyn Woods on her late father’s birthday

    In an Instagram Story, Woods described the message — then showed the gifts — from her Minnesota Timberwolves player boyfriend. Jordyn Woods’ father, the late John Woods, was a sound engineer on the hit NBC show, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. On Saturday, the day that would have been Woods’ 61st birthday, his daughter’s boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, showered her with gifts to lovingly mark the occasion.

  • Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer speaks out after shooting: 'A lot of healing still needs to happen'

    Ryan Fischer thanks Lady Gaga for showing "so much support throughout this whole crisis."

  • J.J. Watt reveals on Twitter he's signing with Cardinals for reported $31 million

    J.J. Watt will reunite with DeAndre Hopkins on the Cardinals.

  • Young Thug Explains Why El Chapo's Wife Was His Profile Picture

    Young Thug turned heads when he decided to make the mugshot of El Chapo’s wife, Emma Modesta Coronel Aispuro, his Instagram profile picture.

  • The New Chapo: An inside look at the hunt for El Mencho, Mexico's bloodiest drug lord

    The DEA is targeting a cartel kingpin the agency says is responsible for tons of meth flowing into the U.S. each month.

  • U.S. Supreme Court questions patent tribunal's constitutionality

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they may rein in the power of in-house judges serving on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal who have the ability to cancel patents in a case involving a dispute between surgical device makers. Justices raised questions during arguments in the case about the constitutionality of the agency's selection of the judges and grappled over how to address the issue. The case arose from a fight between privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex and British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC. The justices are considering the U.S. government's appeal of a 2019 lower court decision that the board's judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials.

  • I tasted 5 low-alcohol beers, and Sam Adams' left me looking forward to the next sip

    An Insider reporter tested five different craft beers with low ABVs - between 4% and 4.9% - to see which one tasted the best.

  • Mick Fleetwood Open to Reunion With Lindsey Buckingham, Imagines Fleetwood Mac Farewell Tour

    "Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story," says the drummer. "I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed"

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump's CPAC speech was just about the only thing that could make me thankful for Twitter

    If it were not for Twitter's ban we would be getting a daily dose of these juvenile, bitter and toxic tirades.

  • Calls to can Goya Foods grow after CEO repeats Trump's election lies

    Social media quick to point out Robert Unanue’s CPAC remarks about supposed election fraud are not worth a hill of beansUS politics – live coverage Goya products. CEO Robert Unanue called Donald Trump ‘the real, legitimate and still actual president of the United States’ at CPAC on Sunday. Photograph: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock Calls for a boycott of Goya beans, chickpeas and other foodstuffs have grown louder after chief executive Robert Unanue made a series of false claims about the presidential election in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida on Sunday. Unanue has previously courted controversy with praise for Donald Trump, which last year prompted Ivanka Trump to pose, infamously, with a can of Goya beans. Onstage in Orlando, Unanue called Donald Trump “the real, legitimate and still actual president of the United States”. He also falsely claimed the presidential election that Trump lost conclusively to Joe Biden and the state contest in Georgia, which Biden won narrowly, were “not legitimate”, and claimed mail-in ballots were fraudulent. “We still have faith,” Unanue said, “that the majority of the people of the United States voted for the president … I think a great majority of the people in the United States voted for President Trump, and even a few Democrats.” Biden won more than 81m votes, or 51.3% of the total cast, to more than 74m for Trump. The Democrat won the electoral college 306-232, a margin Trump called a landslide when it was in his favour over Hillary Clinton. Trump has continued to lie about the election, in January inciting supporters to attack the US Capitol in a bid to stop the ratification of results. That led to his second impeachment, which ended with his second acquittal. The former president repeated his lies about the election in his own speech at CPAC, on Sunday night. Unanue speaking at CPAC Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters Unanue has previously been censured by his company for speaking in support of Trump. In January, owner Andy Unanue told the New York Post: “Bob does not speak for Goya Foods when he speaks on TV. The family has diverse views on politics, but politics is not part of our business. Our political point of views are irrelevant.” Robert Unanue said then: “I don’t believe I should speak politically or in a faith-based manner on behalf of the company. But I leave open the possibility of speaking on behalf of myself.” After his remarks at CPAC on Sunday, the journalist Soledad O’Brien tweeted: “Folks at Goya should be embarrassed.” The speech also prompted renewed calls for a boycott of Goya products. “No more chickpeas from Goya for me,” tweeted one famous consumer, Joy Behar, a cohost of The View on ABC.

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • Hong Kong democrat faints in court after protesters gather for landmark subversion hearing

    A Hong Kong court adjourned early on Tuesday after a democracy activist fainted during a marathon hearing of 47 people charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, as authorities intensify a crackdown on the opposition. Following over 12 hours of submissions from defence lawyers on bail applications that ran deep into the night, democrat and district councillor Clarisse Yeung fainted in the courtroom and had to be sent to hospital by ambulance. Protest slogans rang out throughout the day against the arrest of the 47 activists before crowds thinned out in the evening.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’