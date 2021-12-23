Video shows vandal bashing NYPD cars outside Bronx precinct stationhouse

A cop-hating vandal was caught on video busting windows of NYPD patrol cars parked outside a Bronx precinct stationhouse.

Police Wednesday released video of the suspect’s Tuesday window-bashing spree, saying he damaged 10 vehicles outside the 42nd Precinct stationhouse on Washington Ave. in Morrisania on Tuesday.

The video shows the suspect lifting what looks like a brick out of the smashed rear window of one marked cruiser, then throwing it at another.

The suspect then took the brick from the second parked cruiser, and smashed it into the front windshield of the first cruiser, picked it up, and threw it again — wandering around the cars and gesturing between each throw.

Police are asking anyone with info about the vandal to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.