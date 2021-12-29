Video shows vehicle used in fatal Mercy Drive drive-by shooting, Orlando police say

Video showing a white sedan authorities said was used in a drive-by shooting earlier this month was released Tuesday by the Orlando Police Department, as police continue investigating the death of Xavier Lewis Jr.

Lewis was talking to friends outside Mercy Market on 1430 Mercy Drive, when shots were fired from the car, said Officer Michelle Rogers, an OPD spokesperson. A snippet of a 911 call that accompanied the video said the victim was shot in the chest “at least three or four times.” Lewis later died at a hospital of his injuries.

It’s not clear what motive there was for the shooting “nor information on who the intended target might have been,” Rogers said.

“Xavier’s family is devastated by this tremendous loss before the holidays and are asking for the public’s help in solving his murder,” she added.

Anyone with information can contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com