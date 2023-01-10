Video shows ‘vicious unprovoked’ attack on woman outside Best Buy, Florida cops say

Two Florida shoppers were randomly beaten as they stood outside different stores, and investigators say the unprovoked attacks involved the same woman, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents occurred Dec. 29, with one recorded by a security camera outside a Best Buy in Jensen Beach, the sheriff’s office reported in a Jan. 5 news release. Jensen Beach is about 115 miles north of Miami.

In the video, the victim is seen standing by her vehicle when an SUV driver blocks her in, gets out and begins “viciously” beating the woman. Seconds later, the SUV driver goes back to her vehicle — and picks up something to throw at the victim — before driving away.

“The victim was seriously injured,” the sheriff’s office said. “One hour later, (the suspect) attacked a second person in the same manner at the shopping plaza across the street, which is MSCO’s jurisdiction.”

The attacks appeared to be targeted and unprovoked, the sheriff’s office says.

The accused attacker, identified as 33-year-old Calene Gabriel, was arrested on Jan. 4 after an investigation involving the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who lives about 20 miles away in Fort Pierce, has been “charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have not released a motive, but it is believed the two victims did nothing to provoke Gabriel, officials said.

