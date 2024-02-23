Video shows violent assault in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a violent assault in West Hollywood.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened Thursday, Feb. 15 at 1:20 a.m in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The sheriff's department says two suspects approached the victim and assaulted him during a verbal argument. At least one suspect was armed with a deadly weapon.

Video shared by the department also shows a dog in the middle of the attack. It's unclear if the dog was injured or who the dog belonged to.

West Hollywood Station deputies located one suspect and arrested them for the assault. The second suspect remains outstanding and has yet to be identified. The second suspect is described as male adult, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’10, and 190 lbs.

The name of the first suspect was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact Detective J. Morales at 310-358-4058 or jjmorale@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit p3tips.com.