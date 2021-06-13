Video shows violent fight, slashing outside NYC deli

The video shows one man with a knife while the 60-year-old victim defends himself with a stick.

Video Transcript

- New this morning. Surveillance video of this violent fight that broke out with a knife-wielding man in Queens. The incident began as a verbal dispute outside of a deli on 31st Street. This is the story. According to police, a 60-year-old man then used a stick to defend himself. The victim suffered non-life threatening cuts to his wrist and face. Police are still searching for the guy with the knife.

