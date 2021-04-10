Video shows Virginia cops holding a Black Army officer in uniform at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop

Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
virginiai cops
Caron Nazatio gets pulled over by police during a traffic stop on December 5, 2020 in Windsor, Virginia. Ali Weatherton/13News Now via Twitter

  • A Black Army lieutenant is suing Virginia police officers for assaulting him during a traffic stop last year.

  • Bodycam footage shows two officers holding the lieutenant at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him.

  • The lieutenant's lawyer said his client is "definitely not doing too well" after the incident.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A US Army lieutenant is suing two Virginia police officers for holding him at gunpoint, pepper-spraying him, and throwing him to the ground during an illegal traffic stop that took place last year.

Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man who is a second lieutenant in the US Army Medical Corps, was driving home from his duty station on December 5, 2020, when police pulled him over, attorney Jonathan Arthur told The Associated Press on Friday.

The officers, identified as Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, later claimed they pulled Nazario over because he had tinted windows and was missing a rear license plate.

Read more: Derek Chauvin's trial is testing the stress levels of Black Americans. Here's what leaders and allies can do to help.

According to a report included in the lawsuit, Crocker radioed in that the driver was "eluding police" and that it was considered a "high-risk traffic stop," the Washington Post reported.

Nazario had attempted to explain at the time that he wasn't trying to elude the officer but wanted to stop in a well-lit area "for officer safety and out of respect for the officers," Arthur said, according to AP.

The lawsuit says by the time the two officers reached his SUV, the license plate was visible.

Body camera footage of the incident shows the officers shouting at Nazario to get out of the car. The Army lieutenant, who is seen holding his hands in the air, says: "I'm honestly afraid to get out."

One of the officers, holding a gun to Nazario's face, responds: "Yeah, you should be!"

At one point, Gutierrez threatened the Virginia university graduate that he was "fixin' to ride the lightning." AP reported that this is a reference to the electric chair which was also a line from the movie "The Green Mile," a film about a Black man facing execution.

"I don't even want to reach for my seatbelt, can you please?" Nazario says, his hands shaking. "My hands are out, can you please - look, this is really messed up."

In the lawsuit, filed earlier this month, the police officers were said to have "approached with guns pointed at the car, gave opposing instructions to a uniformed soldier behind the wheel, and then pepper-sprayed him - all while threatening him with different charges and levels of violence for non-compliance," Complex reported.

Watch the moment below:

Nazario has sued Gutierrez and Crocker, claiming violations of his constitutional rights under the Fourth and First Amendments. Asked about Nazario's condition after the incident, Arthur told AP: "He's definitely not doing too well."

The lawsuit says: "These cameras captured footage of behavior consistent with a disgusting nationwide trend of law enforcement officers, who, believing they can operate with complete impunity, engage in unprofessional, discourteous, racially-biased, dangerous and sometimes deadly abuses of authority ..."

Both Gutierrez and Crocker filed reports with "near-identical" misstatements, the lawsuit said according to the Washington Post.

Their reports of the incident claimed that Nazario refused to show his hands and slapped theirs away when they tried to get him out.

Crocker and Gutierrez still work for the department, according to AP.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Corporations don't like voter suppression, so McConnell wants them out of politics. Seriously?

    Republicans stand on the wrong side of history and democracy. One can only hope corporate America will continue to see through their hypocrisy.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Volunteer militia becomes latest target for Burkina's jihadists

    A volunteer force set up to help Burkina Faso's beleaguered military fight jihadists has suffered huge casualties since it was created less than 16 months ago.

  • YouTube removed a video where Gov. Ron DeSantis questioned whether kids should wear masks

    In the video, DeSantis takes part in a roundtable with a group of anti-lockdown health experts whose beliefs are rejected by most scientists.

  • The Latest: MLB has 4 positive virus tests in past week

    Major League Baseball had two players and two staff members test positive for the coronavirus over the past week, according to results released by the league and players’ association Friday. The four positive tests were found from 12,494 total tests conducted. Since the end of intake testing to begin spring training, 25 positive tests have occurred (17 players, eight staff members) out of 99,599 tests — a 0.03% positive rate.

  • Police Beating Of California Teen Caught On Body Camera Video Leads To Civil Rights Lawsuit From Rodney King's Attorney

    Two California police officers have been fired after an investigation into the brutal December beating of a Black teenage motorist, which has also now led to a federal civil rights lawsuit from the attorney who represented Rodney King after a similar police assault in 1991. Devin Carter, 17, was pulled over in Stockton on Dec. 30 by police officers Michael Stiles, Omar Villapudua, Daniel Velarde, and Vincent Magana after the teenager was allegedly speeding and driving erratically, police say. Carter had turned off the headlights of his 2005 Mercedes and led officers on a three-minute chase, local outlet CBS 13 reported, after “speeding in excess of 100 mph,” police said. In police body camera footage released by the department, Carter is seen being violently pulled from his vehicle as he screams and tells officers that he is “not resisting.” “Yes you are,” one officer is heard yelling at Carter, amid a slew of profanities hurled at the teen. They then remove him from the car and begin to beat him on the pavement as he screams in anguish. In the footage, officers are seen repeatedly punching and kicking Carter in his face and back. After the assault by the police officers, the teen was detained and booked into juvenile hall on charges of evading and resisting arrest, according to CBS 13. On Friday, civil rights attorney John Burris announced the filing of a federal civil lawsuit in the case. “These vicious cops acted like a pack of wolves, and Devin was their evening meal,” Burris said in a statement. “I have not seen a police officer beating this outrageous since my former client Rodney King was beaten by LAPD officers back in March of 1991.” The legal complaint states that Carter was driving to his father's house when officers saw him speeding and began to follow his vehicle; he was unaware that the police car was behind him, according to the suit. Officers then used a "pursuit intervention technique,” which caused another vehicle to swerve; it was then hit by a police car, the suit states. A police vehicle then collided with Carter’s vehicle, as seen in the police footage. Carter had his hands placed on his vehicle’s steering wheel and waited for officers to approach. After the incident, both of Carter's eyes were bruised, one eye was bloodshot, and bruises and marks were on his face and back — including what seems to be a shoe print — as can be seen in photos released by Burris. Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones previously said that the four officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave as the case was investigated. He announced last week that officers Stiles and Villapuda had been terminated from the force and all of the officers remain under investigation by the city’s district attorney. Stiles had been with Stockton police since June 2018, while Villapudua joined in January 2016, CBS 13 reported. “The investigation determined two of the involved officers were well outside the scope of both our policy and training. Our department has policies that state we should make attempts to avoid striking an arrestee around the head and neck area when possible,” Jones said in a statement. “Given this set of circumstances, I cannot and will not condone any excessive force. Additionally, any use of profanity is considered unwarranted and not professional.” Jones added that the other officers will be “receiving discipline as a result of the investigation,” CBS13 reported. Carter’s family had been able to view the body camera footage, he said. “No mother should see or hear her son beaten by the police and helplessly crying from the pain. This has been a mother’s worst nightmare,” the teen’s mother, Jessica Carter, said in a statement. Carter continues to have emotional distress after the violent encounter, according to the lawsuit. Burris told Oxygen.com on Wednesday that Carter’s girlfriend had been traveling in a vehicle behind him the night of the incident. He claimed that the officers first saw his girlfriend, then “went for him.” “This was a classic example of racial profiling case,” he said, adding that after the incident, Carter had nightmares but that he is now “adjusting pretty well.” The Carters are a “solid middle-class family,” Burris noted, adding that several men in the family have worked in law enforcement. The 2005 Mercedes that Carter was driving and damaged in the incident, he said, had been purchased that same day from a tow lot by the teenager.

  • Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

    A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison. Herrin's family members began to weep as sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

    There will be no reckoning at the Republican National Committee. Three months after former President Donald Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is bringing hundreds of donors and several future presidential prospects to the former president's doorstep in south Florida. While a handful of Republican leaders hope to move past Trump's divisive leadership, the location of the invitation-only gathering suggests that the party, at least for now, is not ready to replace Trump as its undisputed leader and chief fundraiser.

  • Sean Miller out at Arizona, NIL rules, worst college towns in America

    After 12 seasons, Arizona has finally parted ways with embattled head coach Sean Miller. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde pick his likely replacement while lambasting the current trend of hiring under-qualified alumni for open positions.   A recent report from Sportico highlighted the absurd amounts of money college football coaches make from side hustles. The guys have a deep discussion on name, image and likeness rules and how they will affect college athletics as a whole.  What started as a simple ranking of group of 5 college towns on Twitter turned into an all-out assault on a few American cities. Pat, Pete and Dan join in on the fun. 

  • John Boehner says his time as House speaker was like being the 'mayor' of a 'Crazytown' full of 'jackasses'

    "I don't even think I could get elected in today's Republican Party anyway," Boehner writes in his new book, per an excerpt from the Washington Post.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Shooter who killed 5 in York County was a former NFL player from Rock Hill, sources say

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt. He was a star at Rock Hill High School.

  • Op-Ed: Are youth sports harming our kids' mental health?

    Supporting the psychological well-being of young athletes feels especially urgent now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • A developer seeks zoning change to bring retail, offices to property vacant for years

    Roman Figueroa is seeking a zoning change from single family to commercial on approximately 3.24 acres.

  • Video shows sailors fighting off a pod of killer whales with poles and flares after they break boat's rudder

    Crew members of the Serena IV in the Strait of Gibraltar were shocked after a pod of killer whales broke their vessel's rudder.

  • Former Rep. Katie Hill says it's 'gross' to think that Matt Gaetz defended her to possibly cover up for 'his own indiscretions'

    "Clearly I have a history of trusting men that I shouldn't," Hill, who is a victim of revenge porn, said during an interview with CNN.

  • DOJ veterans say the latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

    Joel Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," an ex-FBI agent said.

  • Lil Mama says Jay-Z, Alicia Keys ignored apologies for 2009 VMAs incident

    Lil Mama is still speaking on the time she joined Jay-Z and Alicia Keys on stage. The “Lip Gloss” rapper took to Instagram to respond to a fan who made a comment about the time she ran on stage and interrupted Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” performance at the VMA awards in 2009. “I thought they canceled you back when you jumped up on stage with Alicia and Jay Z?” a fan asked Lil Mama in regards to the viral moment.