Video shows Virginia deputies, medical workers pile on top of Irvo Otieno before his death

Surveillance video capturing the final moments of Irvo Otieno shows at least ten Virginia deputies and medical workers surrounding and piling on top of the handcuffed 28-year-old until he went limp.

Otieno was restrained for around 11 minutes before he could be seen not moving, according to The Washington Post, which obtained video of the altercation that ended with his death. It unfolded on March 6 inside Virginia’s Central State Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient around 4 p.m.

Otieno was escorted to the medical facility by deputies from Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. They arrested him earlier in the day while responding to reports of a burglary.

The surveillance video begins inside the hospital, with deputies forcing Otieno forward while medical staff trail behind. He is next seen in video timestamped around 4:19 p.m. as he’s brought into the admissions area of the hospital.

A group of Henrico County Deputies can be seen pulling him into the room and then forcing him to sit on the ground. Two officers then hold him down with his back propped against a seat.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Otieno appears to move, prompting more deputies to pounce on him. At one point they seem to lose their grip on him, and a struggle ensues. At one point, as many as 10 people hold down Otieno.

Medical staff members were also in the room, some helping to subdue the patient.

Minutes after deputies release Otieno’s limp body at around 4:40 p.m., workers can be seen applying chest compressions and using a defibrillator.

State investigators “were told he had become combative during the admission process. Otieno, who was physically restrained, died during the intake process,” the prosecutor’s office said. He “died of asphyxia due to being smothered to death,” Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said at a court hearing earlier this month.

Seven Henrico County deputies have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. Three hospital employees have also been charged.