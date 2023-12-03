Video shows wild deer chase through elementary school classroom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unusual classroom disruption took place at Cedar Grove Elementary on the Jersey Shore when a deer broke into the school through a tiny window.

A 911 caller to Toms River Police said lots of deer were running around when one of them went through the school’s window.

Bodycam video shows police chase after the deer, which is being called Rudolph, on Nov. 24 around 10 p.m. Chief Mitch Little said the deer was in the stairwell when it charged at officials and ran down the hallway.

According to NBC affiliate WCAU, the animal jumped onto a bookshelf, scattering items everywhere. Officers used a dog snare to get the deer through a door and then back outside.

“We believe that perhaps the deer was checking to see who was naughty or nice, maybe in our building,” the school’s superintendent told WCAU.

The animal also broke the window after a failed escape from the classroom.

“I have to give credit to the head custodian when I came in the next morning you never would have known that there was a deer clumping through the classroom,” the school’s principal said.

But this begs a question: Does the deer deserve detention?

“Well, the students were saying that he was just trying to learn in Miss Gonzalez’s room,” the principal added.

Officials said the deer wasn’t injured and headed north after he visited the school, possibly to the North Pole.

