Video shows witness with man moments before he was found shot, killed at Atlanta convenience store

Atlanta investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a witness in a homicide investigation.

The incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. on May 20.

Atlanta officers were reportedly flagged down at Star Grocery convenience store on Campbellton Road in reference to a person down.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man lying on the floor inside the store with gunshot wounds.

When emergency responders arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

During the investigation officers reportedly learned a second man was privately taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Atlanta police released a video of the witness and the (blurred face) man who died walking inside the convenience store moments before the incident occurred.

Officials have not released the man’s age or name.

Anyone who can identify the witness or know of his whereabouts can submit a tip at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

