Video shows woman allegedly abusing disabled man in her care at community center

A woman was arrested earlier this month after video recorded last month showed her abusing a disabled man in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Detectives said someone called them Nov. 22 to report surveillance footage from Nov. 21 that appeared to show the woman physically abusing the man at the Palm Coast Community Center on Palm Coast Parkway Northeast.

Investigators said the video showed Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, shoving the man and hitting him in the face several times.

Deputies said Payne worked for East Coast Habilitation Options Inc. but was fired once the encounter was reported to the company.

A warrant for Payne’s arrest was obtained Dec. 2, and she was arrested at her Putnam County home, officials said.

“This supposed caretaker clearly did not show any care or compassion while she was abusing a disabled person,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We send our deepest sympathies to the victim and their family. I commend our Major Case detectives for quickly solving this case with initially very little information to go on.”

Payne was arrested on charges of abuse of a disabled adult and booked into the Putnam County Jail before being taken to the Flagler County Jail.

She was later released in lieu of a $7,500 bail.

See a map of the scene below:

