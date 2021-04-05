Video shows woman attacked in Center City on Easter Sunday
Philadelphia police are investigating an attack on a 27-year-old woman in Center City on Easter Sunday.
"Delta teams Sunday worked through various factors, including staffing, large numbers of employee vaccinations, and pilots returning to active status," a spokesperson told T+L.
Kia's new van looks great and pleases its driver, but it's almost too nice inside for kids.
Could it be that Teen Vogue’s outgoing editor warned Condé Nast and former staff about her replacement Alexi McCammond‘s racially charged tweets, and it fell on deaf ears? On Sunday, The Washington Post published an analysis of the scandal, which claims that Lindsay Peoples Wagner had proactively contacted her former staffers to warn them about McCammond before they announced her as a member of the team. McCammond, 27, was confirmed as Peoples Wagner’s replacement in March.
With more than 300 reported fires this year, an executive order signed by Gov. Tony Evers would allow the National Guard to mobilize to fight the blazes.
It was a joyful Sunday for many as worshippers celebrated the first Easter Mass in person at St. Patrick's Cathedral since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The young actress shared a photo of herself receiving the vaccine on Sunday.
‘To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain,’ said Biden, ‘because it came out of real overwhelming grief that we both shared.’ Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden, sat down for a rare, in-depth interview on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new book, Beautiful Things, where he opened up about several topics. Biden even talked about the short-lived romance he had with his former sister-in-law, Hallie, in 2017, which was two years after the death of his brother, former Delaware National Guard Iraq War veteran and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, to brain cancer.
More than 1,800 inmates have escaped after a heavily armed gang attacked a prison in southern Nigeria using explosives, correctional authorities said Monday, in one of the West African country's largest jailbreaks.
For the first time in two years, Valley faithful will be able to celebrate Easter at churches but there are still some changes.
During the lavish Golden Pharaoh Parade, 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies made their way across Cairo on Saturday night, traveling from the Egyptian Museum to their new home at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The 18 kings and four queens — including Seqenenre Tao, Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari — were carefully packed inside special vehicles and capsules filled with nitrogen to keep them protected. Musicians and performers dressed in ancient Egyptian clothing also participated in the parade, which was televised to audiences across the country. After much fanfare, the mummies arrived at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where cannons fired a 21-gun salute. "By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due," Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, told Reuters. "These are the kings of Egypt, these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect." The mummies were found in 1871 in Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, with the oldest being King Seqenenre, who ruled during the 17th Dynasty. Learn more about the history of the mummies at BBC News. More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencherThe GOP's cultural impotenceGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005
The National Hockey League’s deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but he remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule. In an email to The Canadian Press on Monday, Bill Daly says the Canucks’ numbers are “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint.” Daly says the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany on Monday for a medical checkup, Palestinian officials said. Abbas, 85, has long been in poor health and was admitted to hospital with pneumonia in 2018. Abbas flew by Jordanian helicopter from his Ramallah headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Amman, where he made a brief comment on the placing of Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother under house arrest.
The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.
Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."
A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.
Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.
A man has been arrested for demanding entry into a young family’s house in San Jose and yelling racial slurs at the couple’s 6-year-old twins inside in late March, according to Dion Lim. !" ⠀ Huang and Ying are immigrants from China & in San Jose. (1/3)#StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/kypaxaNH7i — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 5, 2021 The incident, captured on the family’s security camera, shows a man walking across their lawn, already yelling something indiscernible before forcibly knocking on their door. Seemingly agitated when no one responded, the man could be seen walking away yelling at the house before walking towards the door and knocking again.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.
The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.
The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."