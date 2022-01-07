Video shows woman attacking a McDonald’s employee. Miramar police now looking for her.

Miramar police need the public’s help identifying a woman who they say hurt a McDonald’s employee over a declined coupon, the department said Thursday.

On Dec. 29, the woman became “highly irate” when the McDonald’s worker could not apply a coupon to an order, according to a police report.

The woman — who was a passenger in a black and red Kia — got out of the car and “began knocking condiments down in the window causing a bruise on the victim’s left hand,” the report reveals.

A security video of the incident shared by police shows a woman reaching into the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s located at 3306 S. University Dr., grabbing objects and subsequently throwing them through the window as a restaurant worker moves away.

Police did not disclose the name of the McDonald’s worker, citing a law that protects victims of crimes.

Anyone who can help police identify the woman in the video can call Miramar police to 954-602-4374 or send an email to Pinterian@miramarpd.org.