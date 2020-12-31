New video shows woman attacking teen she falsely accused of stealing her iPhone

Wilson Wong

Authorities in New York City released parts of a security camera video Wednesday showing a woman rushing at and attempting to tackle the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold who she falsely accused of stealing her iPhone that she left in an Uber.

The 10-second clip shows the woman tackling Keyon Harrold Jr. and encircling her arms around him on Saturday in the lobby of the Arlo Soho, an upscale, boutique hotel in New York where Harrold and his son were guests, the hotel said.

The New York City Police Department said Tuesday that the teen's father “sustained scratches to his hand.” No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are searching for the woman and have “positively identified” her, but have not publicly identified her. The incident was not being investigated as a bias incident, according to police. Harrold and his son are Black and have suggested that racial bias played a role in the incident.

On Sunday, Harrold shared the initial minute-long video of the heated exchange on social media. In the video, the woman can be heard accosting the father and son, yelling, “Show me my phone!” A man in the video who identified himself as the hotel manager can also be heard asking to see Harrold Jr.’s phone.

Before the video cuts out, the woman appeared to approach Harrold, prompting the jazz musician to shout: “Get your hands off!”

The video quickly went viral over the weekend, with many on social media accusing the woman and the hotel’s employees of racially discriminating against Harrold and his son.

NBC News has not established the woman’s identity, and it is not clear what happened before or after what's shown in the surveillance footage or Harrold’s video.

The woman told CNN on Tuesday that she was assaulted during the altercation on Saturday, but the network was unable to corroborate her claims with investigators or the hotel. The NYPD and Arlo SoHo did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment.

The 22-year-old woman said she initially asked another person to “empty their pocket” before confronting Harrold Jr., which CNN was also unable to confirm, according to the network.

The woman said she was concerned about how she was depicted in the video, saying that it wasn’t an accurate portrayal.

“That’s not who I am. I actually… try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing," she said.

CNN did not publicly identify the woman due to safety concerns unrelated to the incident.

She added that she was willing to cooperate with investigators, but she said she has not received a call from authorities and has yet to reach out herself. She also said she’d be willing to speak to the Harrold family.

The woman stopped responding to the network after initially agreeing to provide evidence that would confirm her claim that she was assaulted, according to the network.

Arlo Hotel apologized to the Harrold family on Monday, saying “more could have been done to deescalate the dispute.”

“We’re deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel,” the hotel said in a statement. “No Arlo guest — or any person — should be subject to this kind of behavior."

“We are committed to making sure this never happens again at any of our hotels,” the hotel said.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who represents Harrold's family, called on the Manhattan District Attorney to bring assault and battery charges against the woman.

Crump also called for a civil rights investigation into the Arlo Hotel for “implicit bias” in its treatment of the Harrold family.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA told NBC News on Monday that the office is "thoroughly investigating this incident."

The jazz musician, accompanied by Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, spoke out at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I can’t even come downstairs in New York City — prime New York City — and just go brunch without being attacked and wrongfully accused of something,” Harrold said. “The idea of trauma goes above any charge that could ever be had.”

“I want my son to grow up whole,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat

    More than three years after the FBI came under fire for claiming “Black identity extremists” were a domestic terrorism threat, the bureau has issued a new terrorism guide that employs almost identical terminology, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Trump news - live: President abandons Mar-a-Lago NYE party as Secret Service drops loyalists from Biden detail

    Follow the latest updates

  • Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial - Anadolu

    A Turkish court sentenced 92 defendants including former high-ranking army officials to life in jail on Wednesday for their roles in the 2016 attempted coup, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. More than 250 people were killed in the attempt to overthrow the government on July 15, 2016 when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks and sought to take control of key state institutions. Life sentences without parole were given to 12 defendants including some department heads of the land forces, Anadolu said.

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • US admits vaccination rollout is slower than hoped - and 'normality' may not return until autumn

    The US government has admitted its coronavirus vaccine rollout is going too slowly, as the country's top infectious disease expert warned the nation may not reach "some semblance of normality" until the autumn. As of Thursday morning, just 2.8 million Americans had received a Covid-19 vaccine, far short of the government's goal of immunising 20 million people this month. The rollout has been particularly slow moving in nursing homes, where only 170,000 residents had been vaccinated as of December 30, despite patients in the facilities being among the most vulnerable to the virus. It comes as a more infectious coronavirus strain first detected in the UK has been identified in Colorado and California. Neither patient identified with the strain has a known travel history, leading to concerns the new strain was already spreading within those communities.

  • Secret Service changing personnel amid concerns some may be Trump supporters - report

    Senior officers who previously protected Joe Biden as vice president are expected to be brought back on board

  • Pandemic made my last year in office the hardest, says emotional Merkel

    Angela Merkel said in her last New Year's address to the nation as German chancellor that 2020 was by far the most difficult of her 15-year leadership, yet the start of vaccinations against COVID-19 made 2021 a year of hope. In a rare show of emotion, Merkel, who steered Germany and the European Union through the 2008 financial crisis, the Greek debt crisis a year later and the migrant crisis five years ago, condemned a protest movement opposed to lockdowns and said she would get vaccinated when the shot is widely available. "Let me tell you something personal in conclusion: in nine months a parliamentary election will take place and I won't be running again," said Merkel, 66.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hunter charged with homicide in death of Pennsylvania teen shot while watching sunset

    Kenneth Troy Heller, 52, agreed to deal with prosecutors two months after the death of 18-year-old Jason Kutt, the district attorney said.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • 'Playing with fire': GOP Sen. Ben Sasse tears into Republicans planning to object to Electoral College results

    The Nebraska senator said that in private, few Republicans actually believed Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday. A Ghanaian employee on her farm in the northern Italian region of Trentino has admitted to killing Agitu Ideo Gudeta, 42, with a hammer and raping her, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

  • Brexit's choice for EU, UK: firm friends or nearby rivals

    The New Year could finally bring a fresh start and a commitment to let bygones be bygones for Britain and the European Union. The U.K. has chosen to leave the EU, setting a course away from the continental mainland. Eleven months after Britain’s formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world’s most powerful trading bloc.

  • A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

    Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Fauci: 'Disappointing' U.S. hasn't met goal of 20 million vaccinations in 2020

  • The Democrats are suddenly leading in Georgia and the GOP should be worried

    Both races that will determine control of the Senate considered tossups