Video shows woman dragged into car head-first in kidnapping, CA cops say. Man arrested

A man was arrested after witnesses provided officers with footage that led to the location of a kidnapped woman, California police said.

Hayward police got reports of a woman being assaulted and kidnapped in a neighborhood, according to a Jan. 11 Facebook post by the department.

Video shows the woman being dragged head-first into a car before it sped away.

Witnesses provided police with camera footage that had captured the license plate of the suspected kidnapper, officers said.

Police said they reviewed the license plate in a plate reader system and then found the car parked in the driveway of a home.

Once the man opened the door, police determined he was the one accused of kidnapping the woman in the video, according to the release.

The woman was found in the home, and the man was taken into custody, according to the release. Police did not say what charges he may face or if the two knew each other.

Hayward is about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco.

