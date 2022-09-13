Video shows woman fatally shot self in officers' presence

Nathan Lederman, The Santa Fe New Mexican
Sep. 13—Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers.

Police were called Aug. 13 to a residence on Willow Way, in a neighborhood between Agua Fría Street and Airport Road, by a man who reported 36-year-old Melanie Garcia, who lived at his home, was destroying property there and should be removed. But Garcia had left by the time officers arrived around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release issued the following day.

In the footage released Monday, officers are shown interviewing a homeowner who said he had been living with Garcia "on and off" at his residence for about four years. The resident alleged Garcia had been stealing from him and had caused damage to his property and vehicle.

As two the officers talked with the man outside his home, Garcia returned, brandishing a handgun.

Video from both officers' body cameras showed Garcia approach them with the firearm. They gave her verbal commands to set it down.

As one of the officers prepared to deploy his stun gun, Garcia brought the weapon to her mouth. The video shows the stun gun was deployed at nearly the same moment Garcia shot herself.

After the incident, New Mexico State Police began investigating the shooting as the death of a person in police custody, though Garcia had not been handcuffed or arrested. Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said the characterization of Garcia's death was because officers were present when it occurred.

"She may not physically be in handcuffs but ... law enforcement was dealing with her with an incident," Soriano said in an interview Aug. 15. "That's why the investigation is being investigated as an in-custody death."

