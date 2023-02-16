Video shows woman fight off attacker at Hillsborough apartment complex gym

A woman was attacked by a man in her apartment complex gym, resulting in the suspect’s arrest and the release of a video of the attack that was getting national attention this week.

The incident occurred on Jan. 22 but came to light late Wednesday after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s issued a media release about the attack that included the video.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the Inwood Park apartments on West Waters Avenue after the woman, 24-year-old Nashali Alma, had been attacked in the gym.

Alma told deputies that she had been exercising alone in the gym when she let a man in through a locked door. She told deputies she let the man in because she had seen him in the gym previously.

Video later obtained by deputies shows the man sit for a while, then make his way toward Alma. He tries to grab her, prompting Alma to yell at him. The man then chases her through the gym and at one point pins her to the floor. But she fights back and the attacker eventually lets her go.

Alma ran out of the gym and to an apartment.

Sheriff’s officials said they were able to arrest a suspect, Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25, though “investigative means,” though they did not elaborate.

The sheriff’s office said that Alma “wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who’ve dealt with similar incidents to speak out,” the agency’s news release states. It also includes interviews with her and Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up,” Alma said. “As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape. It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.”

Said Chronister: ”I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman. I’m grateful that she came forward, I know her story is going to be an inspiration to other women.”

Thomas-Jones is facing charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, burglary and kidnapping. He was being held without bail on Thursday.

You can watch the video below.