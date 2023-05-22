Video shows woman keying more than 400 cars at dealerships in Vancouver area

A woman keyed more than 400 vehicles “one-by-one” over the span of four months at dealerships in Canada, authorities said.

From January 2023 to April 2023, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they’ve received three separate reports of “mass car keying incidents” at a dealership in Port Coquitlam, a city in British Columbia, Canada, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

RCMP are searching for the suspect who caused over $500,000 in damages at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram dealership and the Journey Approved dealership. The two dealerships are less than a mile away from each other.

“It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one-by-one,” Coquitlam RCMP Corporal Alexa Hodgins said in a news release. “Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.”

Police said they believe the suspect drives a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.

Surveillance video captures the woman keying the cars

The woman – who is wearing a surgical mask, glasses, gloves and a beanie – used a tool to scratch the exterior of each car in the dealership. The woman also damaged the outside of one of the businesses, police said.

Police said the suspect is a Caucasian female, who is around 40-50 years old and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

The Investigational Support Team is investigating the incident, police said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman keys more than 400 cars at Canadian dealerships, video shows