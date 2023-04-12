Video shows woman stomping windshield in road rage incident at Florida traffic light

Drivers sitting at a Florida traffic light watched in shock as a dispute escalated to include a woman jumping up and down on an idling car’s windshield, according to video shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, near the Florida State Fairgrounds, officials said.

The video, recorded by another driver, shows a man and woman approached the victim’s vehicle on foot, then began kicking and punching the car’s doors and windows.

Other drivers can be heard screaming for them to stop, but the woman responds by climbing on the hood. She then stomps the windshield with her bare foot in an attempt to breaking the glass, the video shows.

State troopers say the suspects were “involved in a minor crash” with the victim minutes before the incident and one of them was armed.

“In the video, the pair can be seen attacking the victim’s 2019 Chevy sedan with a firearm after initially shooting at the victim,” officials said. “The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for public assistance to identify (the) man and woman.”

The victim was a 31-year-old woman from Brandon, just east of Tampa, officials said. Investigators did not report she suffered injuries during the incident.

