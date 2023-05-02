Video shows woman taking backpack from Justice Center

May 1—A White County man had a really bad day last Monday.

He had to attend General Sessions Court and, while in court, a woman stole his backpack and contents from the lobby of the Justice Center.

Upon entering the Justice Center, the 26-year-old Timber Trail, Sparta, man was told to leave it in the lobby or return it to his vehicle. The man opted to place the backpack on the bottom of a coat rack in the Justice Center lobby, according to Crossville Police Ptl. Jackie Grant's report.

Upon leaving the courtroom, the victim discovered his backpack was gone. Inside the backpack were clothing, hair clippers, shoe cleaner, Calvin Klein hoodie and a cellphone. Loss was placed at $645.

Grant wrote in his report that he reviewed surveillance video of the lobby and observed a woman taking the backpack from the coat rack and leaving with it.

Investigators are in the process of identifying the suspect seen in the video.

