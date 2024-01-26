Video shows woman throw knife toward deputies before they shot her in Palm Desert burglary

A frame from a body-worn camera video shows a woman just before she threw a knife and was shot by one or more deputies during a Dec. 10, 2023, incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body-worn camera footage on Thursday of a deputy shooting a 53-year-old woman who threw a knife toward deputies while they were investigating a home burglary last year.

Deputies were responding to a burglary in progress in the 49-000 block of Highway 74 in Palm Desert at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 10. In a "critical incident video" that includes portions of the body-worn camera footage, Sheriff Chad Bianco said a woman told dispatch she was hiding in her bedroom because an unidentified armed man was in her house. She can be heard saying someone is inside her house and trying to kill her in the dispatch recording.

The video of the shooting showed deputies announcing themselves to people inside the home. One of them asked anyone inside to come out with their hands up and nothing in them.

After a man complies and is cuffed on the floor without incident, one of the deputies says, "Hey, let me see your hands" and "Hey, put the knife down, put the knife down, put the knife" as woman walks into the room. The woman, identified as Kelly Cronn, is then told by deputies to drop the knife about seven times. Instead, she threw the knife and the video cuts after a gunshot is heard.

Cronn was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Bianco said. He added that the knife had an 8-inch blade.

She was released to police after receiving treatment and is being held on $130,000 bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Cronn was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer on Dec. 12 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Bianco said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office like all deputy-involved shootings. The sheriff's department will also do an internal investigation of how the deputies' actions fit with its policy and training standards, he said.

Desert Sun staffer Christopher Damien contributed to this report.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Video: Woman shot after throwing knife toward Riverside County deputy