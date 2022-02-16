Video shows woman walking with man in wheelchair during fatal hit-skip

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police have released video footage from a city-owned camera of the fatal hit-skip crash on Market Avenue N.

Horace Jones, 66, of Canton, was in a wheelchair when he was struck near the former Nationwide Insurance building in the 1100 block of Market Avenue N shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, police said.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m., according to the Stark County Coroner's Office investigator.

Police Chief Jack Angelo on Tuesday released a 911 recording of a Stark Area Regional Transit Authority dispatcher calling to report that a bus driver had found Jones in the roadway.

"He saw the wheelchair in pieces and the man laying on the road" on Market Avenue N just north of Ninth Street, the dispatcher said.

Angelo said investigators believe Jones was heading south in the northbound lane when a northbound vehicle struck him at 8:07 p.m. Police were not notified until 8:55 p.m.

Angelo said his officers have found the vehicle involved. The news release did not mention the driver, but noted that the crash remains under investigation.

What does the video show?

On Wednesday, police released a video looking south from the west side of Market, across the street from the north end of the Nationwide building. The posted speed limit is 25 mph.

In the video, it appears that a woman in a long coat is walking with a man who is using his feet to push himself along as he sits in a wheelchair. They move from the west side of Market to the east side, crossing toward the north side of the Nationwide building. Then they head south in the right northbound lane.

Several northbound vehicles pass them in the left or inside northbound lane.

Then, as the man and woman continue south in the right northbound lane of Market - and several yards south of the building - a string of northbound vehicles slow. A few pass the duo and one car stops in their lane, apparently facing them. Then that stopped car moves around them and continues on.

A car coming up behind it, however, appears to strike something in the road, bounces off the curb on the east side of Market and then continues northbound, scattering debris for what appears to be more than 30 feet.

As the video continues, more vehicles head north and south on Market, a few spraying and destroying the debris. A unidentified man walks north in the southbound lane on the west side of Market, carrying an item as he scales a mound of snow to get to a clear patch of sidewalk. Then he vanishes from view.

Just before 9 p.m. police cruisers pull up, flash lights and an officer walks to the spot where the man in the wheelchair was hit. Another officer quickly joins him.

Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman, said the person who had been walking alongside Jones has not been identified.

The police chief has asked that anyone with information contact the coroner's office at 330-451-1366 or Canton police at 330-649-5800. He noted that anonymous tips may be sent through Tip411, available at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

