Video shows wounded soldier raising alarm after Navy medic opened fire in Maryland

Surveillance video from a store in Riverside Tech Park obtained by Fox News shows the moment that one of the two wounded sailors ran into the shop amid the shooting

CCTV video has revealed the moment a wounded sailor caught up in a shooting in Maryland burst into a local business to ask for help and warn others.

Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that an active shooter had opened fire in the area of a Maryland business park before driving to a nearby military base, where he was shot and killed.

The suspected gunman, who was a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was identified by police as a 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. Police allege that he used a rifle in the attack.

Officials confirmed that both victims in the shooting were active-duty sailors assigned to Fort Detrick, but did not give their names.

One of the victims was released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon, the US Navy said on Twitter. A joint release from Frederick police department said the other victim is in a critical but stable condition.

Surveillance video from a store in Riverside Tech Park obtained by Fox 5 shows the moment that one of the two wounded sailors ran into the shop after he was shot.

Footage shows the man enter the store. He appears to frantically ask the people behind the desks for help. Two of the men move to the door of the building and then seek cover while the sailor exits into another room.

“He was just ghost faced and he was just terrified and telling us that he had been shot, there’s an active shooter, he was covered in blood, and that he was still being followed,” Nicolock Paving Stones operations manager Garett Wagner told Fox 5.

Warning: the following video contains content that some viewers may find distressing

“It’s tough seeing somebody like that, but we did what we could and I think we did everything right,” Mr Wagner said.

Nicolock Paving Stones released a statement on Tuesday saying the shooting did not occur inside their business but confirmed that one of the victims had entered the store.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing, who is based in New York, said.

The location of the initial shooting was a warehouse rented by Naval Medical Research Center, Biological Defense Research Directorate to store research supplies and equipment, authorities said.

Fort Detrick said in a statement on Tuesday that police Fort Detrick Police had neutralised an active shooter situation involving an armed gunman.

They said: “After a shooting incident off post, the suspect breached the Nalin Pond gate located off Opossumtown Pike.”

“The gunman was neutralised and medical life saving procedures were initiated,” Fort Detrick said, before adding that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities allege that Woldesenbet, who was assigned to Fort Detrick but did not live on base, made it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base’s police force.

When he allegedly pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, Brigadier General Michael J Talley said.

A motive has not yet been determined but authorities said that investigations are still ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

“We’re still trying to sort through stacks of paper ... to figure out exactly what the motive would be,” said Frederick Police Lt Andrew Alcorn.

“We send our deepest condolences to all affected by this terrible act of violence and will continue to support the investigation,” the US Navy said in a statement.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

