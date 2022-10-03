VIDEO: Six women in green jumpsuits pummel, rob duo on subway near Times Square; ‘whatever they have coming, they deserve,’ victim’s mother says

Two young women celebrating one of their birthdays were pummeled and robbed by a crew wearing neon green jumpsuits on a Manhattan train, police said Monday.

The 19-year-old victims were waiting for an N train in Times Square around 2 a.m. Sunday when the attackers came down the stairs “loud and obnoxious,” one of the victim’s mothers told the Daily News.

“There were no words exchanged prior,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “In police footage I’ve seen, you could see that my daughter and her friend were standing on the platform talking and laughing. They bumped my daughter and her friend, like strong-armed them.”

The victims avoided the group and got into a different car, but the women dressed in alien-inspired getups followed, pouring into the train from every entrance.

“They just jumped,” the mother said. “My daughter’s words were, they bum rushed them. I asked, ‘Why? Did you say something?’ She said, ‘I wish I did, because then there would be a reason for what happened to me.’”

As the altercation escalated, the green-clad women attacked, bizarre video posted to Reddit shows.

The assailants kicked and repeatedly punched the teens as at least one member of the group walked away, apparently not interested in joining the fight, the video shows.

The victim’s mother described her daughter as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with her friend about the same height.

“My daughter is a tiny little girl and so is her friend and some of these women were three times their size. They were big women,” the mom said.

One of the Shrek look-alikes spin-kicked a victim into a chair and onto the floor of the train as at least four men onboard watched or recorded the chaos.

“They video instead of calling 911. It’s so disturbing for me as my mother that this is the world we live in,” the mother said. “My daughter is literally getting beat while all these bystanders just stood there. Maybe police would’ve gotten there faster if someone called 911.”

The crew stole a cell phone, credit cards, a wallet and other items from their victims before taking off.

One of the woman was carrying a knife on her leg, the victim’s mom said.

“Thankfully my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse. These people belong in cages,” she commented.

The teens refused medical attention at the scene but were later admitted to a hospital.

“She has a bruise of a teeth mark on her shoulder — like barbaric animals,” the parent said. “They stomped her leg. She’s bruised on her lower extremities terribly, her stomach from being kicked.”

Her daughter’s friend had bruising to her face.

Her own daughter was home for the weekend from a south Florida university to celebrate her birthday, which she instead spent in a hospital as she was treated for a concussion.

“Because of the head trauma, I couldn’t put her on a flight until I knew there weren’t bleeds on the brain or concussion,” the mother said.

Police are still looking for the attackers, most of whom were wearing full green masks over their faces.

Detectives told the mom that they have seen the attackers’ social media pages.

“They’re dressed in green in the middle of Times Square and commit such a heinous crime and think nobody knows who you are,” she scoffed. “Whatever they have coming, they deserve.”

The distressed mother said city and state officials should take note of the terrifying incident.

“This is where Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul need to do something,” she said. “All people watching this is how you get fame and glory. It’s grown women dressed as aliens beating on two teenaged girls and they’re all over the internet. This is their opportunity to make an example of them and start bringing New York back with some kind of law.”