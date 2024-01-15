VIDEO: Snow in DC, Virginia, Maryland

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Snow and the cold combined to make for the big news story of the day across the DMV on Jan. 15. Here’s a look at video from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

D.C.

Wisconsin Avenue NW in Glover Park

Snow falls outside and inside Holy Rood Cemetery in Glover Park in Northwest D.C.

Maryland

People enjoy some time in Rockville Town Square.

Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro grabbed aerials above Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney in Montgomery County..

Virginia

Loudoun County

Spout Run Parkway in Arlington County

