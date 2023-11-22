Video: Snow, mix, rain to make for messy travel
Meteorologist Mike Haddad has the latest forecast of the rain and snow moving through New Hampshire.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
He wasn't the only one.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
AI takes center stage ahead of Nvidia's quarterly report and as the OpenAI drama rolls on.
With companies already positioned for a slowing economy, earnings will still grow in 2024 and send the S&P 500 to a record high, according to the team at Bank of America.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Mike Shildt put up a .559 winning percentage with the Cardinals.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain calls it the “UAW bump," in which non-union auto workers are seemingly getting pay hikes thanks to the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three.
Anthropic launched Claude 2.1 today. The latest version of the ChatGPT rival boosts its context window (the amount of information it can parse in a given request) to 200,000 tokens, allowing you to paste the entirety of Homer’s The Odyssey for AI analysis.
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.
Amazon’s Echo Buds just got some new audio features via a software update, like the ability to tap the earbuds to start a playlist and new sound adjustment options. These tools are only available for newer 2023 models.
European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.
Here's why fans might (and might not) anticipate seeing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout and others in different uniforms come 2024.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
According to an October forecast from Insider Intelligence, X ad's business was on track for a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending, from 2022 to 2023. With the additional advertiser pull-outs, that decline may be even more significant, analysts now believe. X is facing a potential loss of sizable ad spend, as a number of advertisers have paused or stopped their ad campaigns on X after owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform.
Emmett Shear, the interim CEO of OpenAI, may be out of a job by the end of the hour, day or week given how fast and unexpectedly things are moving at the world's hottest hot mess artificial intelligence company.
Five of the top 11 teams in the country will compete in Hawaii this week, including Kansas, Purdue and Marquette.
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.