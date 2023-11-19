Video: Snow, sleet, and rain likely midweek (11-19-23)

TechCrunch

The Sunday game has already topped 55 million concurrent viewers, shattering the 53 million milestone that was set just earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket game any time soon, Hotstar is likely to maintain the record for at least six months. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.