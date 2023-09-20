Video sought after suspect asked for money and ran in Rock Hill bank robbery, police say

Police hope to identify a suspect and obtain surveillance video after a rush-hour robbery at a Rock Hill bank Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the TD Bank branch on Mills Park Drive, according to a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department. The location is in a commercial area west of Interstate 77 near the intersection of Celanese Road and India Hook Road.

Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said Wednesday officers are seeking video surveillance footage from the incident. No money was taken, Chavis said.

A male suspect who had been in line Tuesday asked a teller for money, police said. After the teller asked for an account number, the man told the teller it was a robbery, police said.

No weapon was shown.

The teller and another employee ran to a room and locked the door behind them, police said. The suspect left the bank and fled the scene, police said.

Officers from the patrol and the criminal investigations division responded, but the suspect was not found, officials said. The suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt, glasses and a hat, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Anyone who can help with the suspect’s identification is asked to call Rock Hill police at 803-329-7293.