VIDEO: Souped-up car doing donuts on Manhattan street critically injures spectator

A man was in critical condition after a souped-up sports car doing donuts in a Manhattan intersection ran him over, police said Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim was trying to videotape the daredevil’s dangerous maneuvers in the intersection of Vandam and Greenwich Sts. in Hudson Square around midnight Saturday, cops said.

As the man ran toward the spinning car to get a closer angle he tripped, hitting the ground directly in front of the vehicle’s front wheels, horrifying surveillance footage shows.

A large group of spectators watched as the red two-door Infiniti branded with the words “Tyler Spec” in yellow font ran the man over.

The driver, described by police as a light-skinned man, sped off.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

He suffered a fractured skull, severe body trauma and brain injuries in the crash, cops said.

Police are still searching for the driver and flashy sports car.

About 40 minutes later, police responded to a 911 call for a car drag racing at the intersection of W. 27th St. and 11th Ave. in Chelsea.

By the time cops arrived to the location about 2 miles from the earlier incident, the cars were gone, a police spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-8477.