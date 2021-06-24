Video of South Carolina arrests of 2 Black men leads to riot outside police station: report

David Aaro
·3 min read

Rioters blocked an intersection and sparked a fire outside a police station in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday night, hours after a video on social media showed police struggling with two Black men while arresting them at a gas station.

In a statement, Rock Hill police identified the men as brothers Ricky Roderick Price and Travis Price. It wasn't clear from the video how the altercation started.

The video at one point shows an officer punching one of the suspects several times as he and another officer attempt to make an arrest while the suspect is held on the ground.

The video images drew about 100 people to the Rock Hill Police Department headquarters around 6 p.m. to protest, WSOC-TV of Charlotte, North Carolina, reported.

Later in the night, rioters threw objects at a police officer, the station reported. Other officers in riot gear arrived at the scene soon afterward, the report said.

It was unclear if any rioters were arrested.

SOUTH CAROLINA DOUBLE MURDER: INVESTIGATORS RELEASE HEAVILY REDACTED POLICE REPORTS

According to the police statement, officers were conducting surveillance targeting violent and narcotic dealing offenders when they observed Ricky Price, a "known offender," driving a black 2017 Mustang. He was stopped by officers after he allegedly made an illegal turn and "changed lanes unlawfully," the statement said.

Ricky Price then pulled the Mustang into the gas station where he was heard on his cell phone, allegedly with his brother, as officers began to approach the vehicle. Based on Ricky Price's previous interactions with officers, a call was made for a K-9 to conduct a vehicle sniff which alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, police said.

"During the search, officers located two bags of Marijuana hidden in the driver’s door panel," police said. "Officers then placed Price under arrest and into handcuffs. Officers also located a 9mm pistol in the back seat of the vehicle."

Soon after, Travis Price arrived on the scene and approached officers, according to the release. Police said he was yelling belligerently and bumped an officer as he attempted to retrieve belongings from the vehicle.

Travis Price was then told he was under arrest for interfering, and physically contacting officers, police said. He then allegedly shoved officers, refused to comply, and was pushed against a large tank located behind him.

As officers attempted to gain control of Travis Price, both the officers and the suspect fell to the ground.

At this time, officers collected jewelry from Ricky Price after he requested the jewelry be passed along to someone else at the scene. When officers removed the suspect's handcuffs to collect more jewelry, he allegedly attempted to flee and threw several punches, one of which struck an officer in the face, police said.

A struggle ensued, and Ricky Price and several officers fell to the ground in the parking lot.

"As Officers were on the ground with Ricky, one officer delivered several punches to Ricky’s upper thigh on the Common Peroneal Nerve to gain compliance," police said. "The strikes had no effect and Ricky continued to resist. The officer then punched again, striking Ricky in the nose which caused him to bleed."

JUNETEENTH VIOLENCE: AT LEAST 8 KILLED, DOZENS INJURED DURING SATURDAY SHOOTINGS

Officers soon took both brothers into custody, according to authorities.

Officers rendered aid to Ricky following the punch and he was taken to a local medical center for treatment. But as he exited the vehicle, officers found a Crown Royal bag containing crack cocaine where he was seated.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest, authorities said.

Travis Price was taken to Rock Hill City Jail. He was charged with hindering police.

An internal review of the incident was being conducted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At no time was the police K-9 used to bite Travis or Ricky," police noted. "Officers did not deploy any weapons or use Tasers on Travis or Ricky."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook video showing police arresting 2 Black men prompts Rock Hill protest

    A crowd gathered late Wednesday outside the Rock Hill police department in protest of an incident that happened earlier in the day. The crowd remained into the night.

  • Lawyer saw no sign that software mogul McAfee would kill himself

    Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee's lawyer said on Thursday he had seen no sign before the entrepreneur's death in a Spanish prison that he would take his own life. Spanish coroners were conducting an autopsy after the British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur was found dead in his cell outside Barcelona on Wednesday following a court decision to allow his extradition to the United States. A spokeswoman for Catalonia's Justice Department said the death appeared to be suicide but the final cause would be determined by the autopsy.

  • Police officer in critical condition after being shot in head while investigating suspicious incident

    A police officer is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the head while he was investigating a suspect who was allegedly involved in a suspicious incident. The shooting happened sometime on Wednesday evening when an officer from the Daytona Beach Police Department was responding to investigate a suspicious incident on Kinston Avenue in Daytona Beach, according to a statement released by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Authorities released a 29 second clip from the officer’s body camera and the unnamed police officer can be seen approaching the suspect who is sitting in a parked car before the shooting.

  • U.S. software mogul John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison, lawyer says

    U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters. Known for his eccentric behaviour, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his eponymous program in the 1980s. McAfee was arrested in the Barcelona airport then jailed there in October.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun On New Beau

    The ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested again, this time for allegedly assaulting her new beau. Jen Harley, 34, allegedly got into an argument last Saturday night with her new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, according to local news station KTNV. The dispute erupted in Las Vegas during a night of drinking and ended up with Ambrosole telling police that Harley had pulled a gun on him while shouting a racial slur. “I’ll shoot you, n----,” Harley allegedly said as

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • ‘I Ruined My Life’: Greek Pilot Who Staged Fake Home Invasion After Slaying Of Wife Speaks In Court

    A Greek helicopter pilot who confessed to staging his wife’s murder last month as a botched home invasion told an Athens court this week that he regrets his actions. Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, wore a bulletproof vest and was trailed by a caravan of police as he arrived at an Athens courthouse Tuesday. He sat expressionless through trial proceedings, Sky News reported. “I wish I could go back in time," he said in court, later adding, "I ruined my life, I ruined my family's life." Anagnostopoulos

  • John McAfee dies by suicide, hours after Spanish court authorized his extradition to U.S.

    The eccentric technology innovator had been accused of tax evasion by the IRS.

  • Tom Girardi's Law Firm Allegedly Loaned Erika Jayne's Businesses Over $20 Million

    According to court documents obtained by E! News, a bankruptcy trustee claims "the Debtor has admitted in numerous filed tax documents that Erika's related companies have received over $20,000,000."

  • CHP car chase ends in crash near Fremont Auto Mall

    The suspect "will be booked at the Alameda County Jail to include charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), felony evading, felony hit and run, and resisting arrest," CHP said.

  • Ex-SNL Cast Member Laraine Newman Testifies In Robert Durst Trial, Claims She Was Told Of Alibi

    Saturday Night Live alumna Laraine Newman said today that a friend created an alibi for alleged killer Robert Durst in the death of his first wife. Durst is on trial in Los Angeles for the death of Susan Berman, who was shot in December 2000. But Newman testified today about another incident where her longtime […]