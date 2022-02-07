Video stills show a man with a gun drawn. Cops say he was robbing a Broward Publix

Police in Coral Springs say they’re looking for a man in surveillance video stills that they say shows an October armed robbery of a Publix.

They say the robbery happened at the 11600 W. Sample Rd. store on Oct. 25, a Monday, around 7:20 a.m.

Three of the stills show a man in an office area who is wearing a pale green, short-sleeved shirt, white and black baseball-style hat that appears to say “NikeAir,” and dark pants. He’s got a black bag with what appears to be a white Nike swoosh logo. One photo shows a gun in his right hand.

Coral Springs police say these video stills are from the Oct. 25 armed robbery of the Publix at 11600 W. Sample Rd.

Police didn’t state how much money or merchandise was taken or an approximate height and weight for the robber.

Anyone who has information on this can call Coral Springs Detective Brian Koenig at 954-346-1229 or Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

A Saturday night shooting inside a Coral Gables Publix kills one man, police say