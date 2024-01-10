Video: Storm pulling away; late-week system being watched

TechCrunch

Amazon might never formally endorse AirPlay or Google's media-casting tech. Once Matter Casting comes to Amazon's Prime Video app for Android and iOS, users will be able to cast content to supported Amazon devices -- starting with the Echo Show 15 -- by tapping the new dedicated Matter Casting button. Beyond the Echo Show 15, Amazon says that Matter Casting support will arrive on Fire TVs, including smart TVs from Panasonic with Fire TV built in, and -- on the app side -- Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF later this year.