VIDEO: Stranger splashes mystery liquid in face of NYC MTA subway booth worker

An MTA subway station booth worker was hospitalized after a crazed stranger splashed a mystery liquid in her face, police said Thursday.

Startling surveillance video shows the transit employee standing at the door of her Bronx token booth when a man walks up to her and suddenly squirts what appears to be a water bottle about 11 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. The victim’s face, hair and arm were doused.

The man, who was wearing a blue jacket, black hoodie and backpack, fled the Third Ave.-138th St. station and has not been caught.

Medics took the station booth worker to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia with pain and irritation in her left eye.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.