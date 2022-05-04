VIDEO: Straphanger, 79, punched to floor by stranger in unprovoked Queens subway attack

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 79-year-old straphanger was punched to the floor inside a Queens subway station by a stranger in an unprovoked attack, startling video released by the NYPD Wednesday shows.

The assailant, who appears to be about 20, got into an argument with a woman he knows inside the Junction Blvd. station in Corona about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The attacker stormed out of the mezzanine area, walking past the victim, who appears to move aside to let the man pass, the surveillance video shows.

That’s when the assailant, without saying a word, turned around and clocked the victim in the face. The victim staggered back and fell to the floor.

Medics took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition with a cut to the back of his head from the fall.

His attacker has not been caught.

The attack is part of a disturbing spike in assaults in the subway system, where serious crime is up 63% this year.

Included in that spike is a 25% jump in felony assaults, with 201 attacks so far this year compared to 161 by this time last year. Misdemeanor assaults are up even more dramatically, by 50%, with 468 incidents so far this year compared to 294 by this point last year.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the assailant in Saturday’s incident and tracking him down. He was wearing a red baseball cap and Puma hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

