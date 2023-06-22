VIDEO: Suburban Detroit cop charged with assault for punching Black teen in the face

A Detroit-area police officer was charged with assault after he was caught on camera cold-cocking a 19-year-old Black man.

Matthew Rodriguez, 48, has been formally accused of misdemeanor assault and willful neglect of duty, local prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Rodriguez was working in the fingerprint area at the jail in Warren, a northern suburb of Detroit, on June 13 when Jaquwan Smith, 19, was brought into the room. In surveillance video, Smith and Rodriguez appear to exchange words before Rodriguez gears up and punches Smith directly in the face.

As Smith falls against a wall, Rodriguez appears to knee him in the stomach. Rodriguez then picks him up, slams him to the ground and continues to wail on him. Two other officers enter the room in attempt to calm the situation. They later reported Rodriguez to their superiors.

“No badge or uniform can shield anyone from accountability,” Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Warren police have been dogged by discrimination allegations for years. In 2017, the city’s only Black police officer, DeSheila Howlett, resigned and filed a lawsuit accusing the department of racist and sexist behavior. A federal jury awarded her more than $500,000 last month.

Last summer, Warren police officers also beat a different Black teenager, 17-year-old Tyler Wade, after pulling him over for a traffic stop. In that case, police leaders defended the officers and charges were not pursued.

With News Wire Services