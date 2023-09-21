Video: Sunny September stretch continues Thursday

TechCrunch

In addition to getting a generative AI-powered upgrade, and the ability to continue conversations without again using the wakeword "Alexa," Amazon's voice assistant is going to gain a more natural-sounding voice. The company introduced today an updated "speech-to-speech" engine that's now more context-aware of the user's emotions and the tone of your voice, which then allows Alexa to respond with a similar emotional variation in its output. The company demoed the new voice which offered a less robotic-sounding Alexa, which included more expressiveness -- something the company noted was powered by large transformers that were trained on different languages and accents.