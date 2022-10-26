Video: Suns' Devin Booker addresses heated exchange with Klay Thompson
Booker addressed his heated interaction with Klay Thompson during a game against the Golden State Warriors. Thompson was ejected from the game.
Klay Thompson's emotional outburst Tuesday night could, as the season unfolds, be good for the Warriors.
Steve Kerr wasn't surprised by Klay Thompson-Devin Booker jawing at each other, leading to the Warriors star's first ejection of his career.
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson flexed his four championship rings "over and over" while jawing with Booker before his ejection in the third quarter.
For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson was ejected from a game on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Steph Curry and Damion Lee shared a moment after the Warriors-Suns game by exchanging jerseys.
