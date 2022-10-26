Video: Suns' Devin Booker addresses heated exchange with Klay Thompson

NextShark

Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder is the first basketball player of Vietnamese descent to make an active NBA roster. Throughout the preseason, Williams flashed his skills on the glass as one of the team’s most effective rebounders, even notching a double-double against Maccabi Ra’anana with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Last Wednesday, Williams made his NBA debut in the Thunder’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, logging four points, two assists and six rebounds in eight minutes of play.