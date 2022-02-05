New video surfaces from Jan. 6 Insurrection
The footage shows an alleged rioter saying he wants to “drag” former Vice President Mike Pence through the streets.
(Reuters) -In a sharp rebuke of his former boss, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that Donald Trump was wrong to believe Pence had the power to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election that Trump has falsely claimed was stolen from him. After losing his re-election campaign to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020, the Republican Trump in a bid to stay in office pressured Pence to block congressional certification of the results while presiding over the proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence, a loyal lieutenant during the four years of Trump's tumultuous presidency, opted not to block certification.
The video was released hours after the GOP said Capitol rioters were engaging in "legitimate political discourse."
The Jan. 6 committee probe is escalating after Mike Pence set the record straight and called Trump’s vote stealing plot “un-American.” At the same time, new documents now reveal key details concerning Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 call with Trump and the committee is weighing immunity in exchange for testimony from a Trump DOJ official who pushed the “big lie.”
Restricting members of Congress from buying and selling individual stocks is supported by a large majority of voters.
As the select committee plows ahead with hundreds of interviews about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, there's one figure central to the investigation who's giving them pause: Mike Pence.The former vice president is unique in being both an eyewitness to the attack and a target of former President Trump and his supporters that descended on the Capitol. Members of the committee have made it no mystery that they would love to hear his side of the...
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan previously claimed that he only remembered speaking to Donald Trump after the Capitol riot on January 6, not before.
NBC NewsMarc Short, the former chief of staff of Vice President Mike Pence, pushed back against the Republican National Committee’s recent description of the seditious attack on the U.S. Capitol during a Sunday morning interview.“I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse,” Short said on NBC’s Meet the Press.Censuring GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for taking part in the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the RNC passed a resolution
Comes as the committee seeks more information from Ohio congressman
THE PERFORMER | Sam Elliott THE SHOW | Paramount+’s 1883 THE EPISODE | “Boring The Devil” (Jan. 30, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | When 1883 premiered earlier this year, we expected Capt. Shea Brennan to be your typical, taciturn cowboy who keeps a tight rein on his horses and an even tighter one on his emotions. But that […]
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson didn't comment on the text of censure resolution that characterized Jan. 6 riot as 'legitimate political discourse.'
Josh Gattis targeted to run the offense for Miami (Florida) and coach Mario Cristobal. Gattis spent 3 years at Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh.
Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. Gattis confirmed his decision in an interview with The Athletic.
"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said during a speech on Friday.
CBS News obtained a copy of the draft order, "Presidential Findings to Seize, Collect, Preserve and Analyze National Security Information Regarding the 2020 General Election."
Mayor Eric Adams apologized for an inappropriate comment he made in 2019 about white police officers after the video was made public Friday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer investigated the incident.
I spontaneously moved from the US to Ireland, and I wasn't prepared for the differences in the language, the pace of life, or the function of alcohol.
Jenna Dewan is not only the Queen of posting adorable mama-baby selfies but also one of the Queens of jaw-dropping, gorgeous swimsuit photos. On Feb 4, Dewan posted a couple of photos of her in a black one-piece with the caption, “Views and places that heal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]
“It was one of the first things my son found,” My Angel’s Attic thrift shop owner Megan Leigh said. “My husband wanted to take them to the dump and I was like, ‘No, we cannot do that.’”
Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo
Turning 65 can spark many changes in the body. Your skin may feel drier, your joints may feel creakier, and your memory may feel foggier. However, there's one body change you might not have expected: hair loss. There are a variety of reasons why hair loss can affect people, including hormonal imbalances, nutrition issues, hereditary traits, endocrine disorders, and thyroid disorders. In addition to those biological causes, your at-home haircare habits can also prompt thinning strands. Read on to