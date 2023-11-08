Video surveillance links man to fatal 7-Eleven stabbing in Phoenix, court records show

Charging documents detail how video surveillance and a food assistance card helped identify a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven on Oct. 26.

Sheldon Jabari Shield, 38, of Phoenix was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jose Martinez Zuaznavas, 56, outside the chain store’s location near North 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to court documents.

Zuaznavas was found after 2 a.m. Oct. 26 with at least one stab wound and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Phoenix police.Witnesses said a male was seen near the 7-Eleven before quickly fleeing on a white bicycle southbound along nearby Grand Canal, according to court documents.

Video footage from shortly after 2 a.m. shows a male outside 7-Eleven walking up to Zuaznavas as he sat on the ground, with the male bending over and making a thrusting movement before fleeing from view, according to court documents.

Additional video footage from surrounding businesses showed a man about 20 to 30 years old walking in front of the 7-Eleven around the time of the stabbing, according to court documents.

The clothing and backpack worn by the man matched the attire of an individual, identified as Shield by the police, who was observed on surveillance video inside the store a few hours before the incident, as detailed in court documents.

This person used a food assistance card that investigators traced back to Shields and held physical characteristics with the suspect, according to documents.

Charging documents indicate that some of the clothing worn by the assailant of Zuaznavas was the same as the clothing observed on the person identified as Shield in the surveillance video.

A witness said the stabbing suspect went by Shells, a name which investigators found Shield used on social media, according to court documents.

Shield was arrested at his residence on Sunday.

Shield was on probation for a March 2022 criminal trespass offense, court records show.

As of Tuesday, Shield was being held in jail custody on a $1 million bond, jail and court records show. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 15 for Shield, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sheldon Jabari Shield linked to fatal Phoenix stabbing, records show