Video: Suspect took deputies on a wild car chase after a traffic stop that ended up on TikTok

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said at 8 pm Thursday, deputies attempted to pull over a 23-year-old driver in Deltona for a traffic violation but instead were led on a high-speed chase that went viral on social media.

According to a news release, the driver Michael Becht had agreed to pull into a nearby shopping center at the intersection of Catalaline and Howland Boulevards after a deputy approached his vehicle.

Authorities said they pulled over the black Mercedes for a temporary tag obscured by a cover plate.

But as soon as the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle, Becht took off and fled to I-4, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the vehicle overhead as Brecht headed into Daytona Beach, swerving at high speed. Deputies said the driver avoided stop sticks from units along the way as they chased down the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brecht finally stopped in heavy traffic at the intersection of Nova and Beville Road.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who left Jackie Robinson Ballpark earlier in the evening, pulled Becht out of the car, along with deputies, and arrested the suspect, according to officials.

A witness posted the chase on TikTok, the Sheriff’s office said.

Duties said Becht confessed and apologized for his actions. He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

Brecht was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $5,500.

