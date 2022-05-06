VIDEO: Suspected car thief trips, stumbles down stairs after crashing during 120 mph chase in DeKalb

Two suspected car thieves are facing charges. Investigators first spotted the stolen car in downtown Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The Dodge Charger sped away. Atlanta Police worked with the Georgia State Patrol to track the car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The APD Air Unit kept an eye on the Charger from the sky. The helicopter clocked the car going 120 mph along Clairmont Road.

The driver blew through red lights and sped down a turn lane to get away.

The car chase ended when the Charger slammed head on into another vehicle as the driver made a turn near Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Chamblee.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video shows the suspected thieves jump out and run. The air unit stayed over one of the suspects as troopers ran after him.

The suspect first tried to go over a fence but changed his mind. The video shows the man lose his footing on some stairs before falling down in the grass where he was arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Police posted on Facebook they were happy to be able to assist GSP to make the arrests.

IN OTHER NEWS:















