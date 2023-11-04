VIDEO: Suspected DUI driver crashes Porsche in Bellevue, kills passenger, flees to China

BELLEVUE, Wash. - New traffic camera video shows just how fast a deadly car accident unfolded in Bellevue last month.

The driver responsible didn’t flee the scene, but she has since fled the country.

This crash happened more than a month ago, though the skid marks are still visible on the roadway. On the corner are flowers in memory of the man who died.

Footage of the Porsche right before it crashed looks like something straight out of an action film. You can see a white car zipping through 112th Ave. SE in Bellevue. The driver maintains lane position until it starts to curve towards the SR-520 Clover entrance.

The car skids on its side at least 300 feet, clips the concrete wall, flies over the pond by the freeway entrance and tumbles into the brush.

The driver, 26-year-old Ting Ye, was in a 2020 Porsche 911. Ye's passenger, 27-year-old Yabao Liu, died in the front seat.

"The speed limit there is 35 miles per hour," said Officer Seth Tyler, acting public information officer for Bellevue Police Department.

Police said after reviewing traffic video, they believe Ye was driving almost 100 miles per hour.

When paramedics got Ye out of the car, crews smelled alcohol on her and ordered for a blood sample at the hospital. They then took her to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

"Our expectation was that she would be there for several days and that's why we didn't have an officer with her," Officer Tyler said.

Bellevue Police went back a few days later to talk to Ye, but she declined. Officers worked with the King County Prosecutor's Office to file a warrant for her arrest.

"While that was in process, she left Harborview Hospital and contacted an acquaintance who drove her to Vancouver, Canada and she unfortunately got on a flight to China," Officer Tyler said.

Bellevue Police said it's unclear how Ye left Harborview. Police said they're working with federal authorities to get her back in Washington and face the consequences of her deadly 3 a.m. outing.

"This matter is never going to go away," Officer Tyler said. "We are in contact with our embassy in Beijing. We're looking for other options for prosecution."

It’s highly unlikely that Chinese authorities would agree to turn Ye over to police here because China does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Bellevue Police requested for Ye to have a $2 million bail at her first court appearance at the end of October, though Ye did not appear. The court ordered a bench warrant.