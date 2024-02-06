VIDEO: SUV crashes into vehicle, building in Ohio
An SUV crashed into another vehicle before driving into another building in Ohio on Sunday morning.
An SUV crashed into another vehicle before driving into another building in Ohio on Sunday morning.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
River, an Indian startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Japan's Yamaha Motor as the nearly three-year-old startup looks to increase R&D spending and expand the market presence of its first electric 'SUV' two-wheeler in India. The all-equity Series B round also saw participation from startup's existing investors, including Al Futtaim Automotive, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC and Maniv Mobility. Since its founding in March 2021, River has focused on developing and producing electric two-wheelers for Indian customers, a burgeoning and rapidly evolving market in a country keen to replace diesel and gas-powered vehicles with EVs.
The 2024 GMC Acadia drops two lower trims, the entry-level price starting at $43,995. That's $5,800 more than the former base model, the 2023 Acadia SLE.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Our review of the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 where we take it on a long road trip.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
One early adopter found out the hard way that law enforcement doesn't take kindly to super distracted driving.
Tesla registrations in California dropped 10% in the final quarter of 2023 after years of surging demand.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
The Wildcats struggled against the Longhorns' defense and fell out of first place in the Big 12.
The match organizer apologized for the Messi no-show as the Hong Kong government threatened to pull funding: "The organizer owes all football fans an explanation."
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Lamborghini reveals its strategic plan to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030. The Direzione Cor Tauri plan has two full-electric vehicles planned for production in 2028 and 2029.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage.
Ford reported a strong start to the year in the US, with sales jumping in January and even topping those of Toyota, last year’s sales king. However, EV sales suffered a setback.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.